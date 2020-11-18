CHARLESTOWN — The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for local businesses this year, but through grants from the City of Charlestown, many in the city are receiving some financial relief.
On Monday, the Charlestown Redevelopment Commission approved 23 grants for a total of $145,000 for the second round of its Small Business Grant Program. The city’s program to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is supported by a $250,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
For the first round of grants in October, the city awarded grants to 11 businesses for a total of $105,000. The maximum grant amount per business was $10,000.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said the grants will help keep businesses open and keep over 136 jobs in the city. A total of 34 businesses have been awarded a grant.
“For some businesses, this could be the difference between having to close their doors or lay off people and not,” Hodges said. “Many of the businesses in Charlestown are locally-owned, mom-and-pop type of places, and the impact of the $250,000 here is more significant maybe than in some larger communities. So much of our economy is based in these type of locally-owned small businesses.”
Grant recipients include businesses such as hair stylists, restaurants and shops. Charlestown Pizza Company is among the winners of the first round of grants — it will be receiving $10,000.
Shawn Vest, co-owner of Charlestown Pizza Company, said the pandemic has been “incredibly difficult” for the restaurant, which has not reopened for in-person dining since March.
“Sales are down probably 60% from what they were a year ago,” he said. “We’re carry-out only — we think it’s the responsible thing to do for the community and staff.”
Vest said the impact of the grant “could be that our restaurant survives another six months,” he said.
“It will go towards rent, gas, electricity — basic bills that are going unpaid because don’t have the sales or profit margins we did a year ago,” he said.
Candi Beaven, owner of Plum Polka Dots Boutique in Charlestown, was awarded $1,250 in the second round of grants. Her shop is located in the same space as her mother’s floral shop, Henderson Flower Shop, which was awarded $2,250 in the second round.
“It is definitely going to help,” Beaven said. “I’m glad that the city was able to get that money to provide to the local businesses, because it is important to keep the local businesses, and it has been hard.”
Her boutique closed amid the shutdown, but she still was able to sell items online. Both the boutique and the flower shop turned to contactless delivery while they were closed to in-person customers.
Upon reopening, business started slow at the boutique, but it has started to pick back up in the past couple of months, Beaven said. However, she is worried about how rising COVID-19 cases in the community could affect business moving forward.
“The grant will help carry us through a little longer until we really get going again,” she said. “I don’t know if [rising COVID-19 cases] will keep people from getting out. I think we’re going to advertise that they can shop online — we have a website so they can shop online and do free in-store pickup, that way we can do contactless purchases again, so that will help with the holidays.”
With rising COVID-19 cases in the community, increased restrictions are likely on the horizon, Hodges said, and she encourages community members to support local businesses this holiday season, whether it is ordering takeout or buying gift cards.
“It’s imperative to support local restaurants and businesses and help keep their doors open,” she said. “Those are the businesses who have supported us, and they are often the first to give to Little Leagues and charity drives. They are owned by people who live and work here, and they are the first in line to do those things for us. Now they need us to rally behind them.”
