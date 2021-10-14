JEFFERSONVILLE — City employees will see parental leave, short-term disability and deferred compensation for the first time starting in January 2022, along with other benefit changes and additions.
The changes were made to try to be more competitive in the job market, keep current employees and attract new employees, Mayor Mike Moore said.
“The City of Jeffersonville isn’t much different than other employers who are facing a shrinking labor force. The pandemic has created a very competitive job market,” Moore said in a city news release.
In the last few years, Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen said, they have noticed issues of turnover in the city because they are often losing employees to the private sector, which can offer more in terms of wages for the same set of skills.
Though Owen said they try to remain competitive with wages, the city tries to set itself apart through its benefits package.
“The council thought that it was time to look at that again and make sure that we were doing everything we could to show our employees that we appreciate the work that they do and to maybe attract new employees to our team,” Owen said.
The city is hoping that the addition of parental leave is appealing to workers. Owen said paid parental leave is something they have seen more and more in the private sector.
“Private employers are telling their employees, ‘we appreciate you, but we know that when you’re starting a family you need some time off to focus on that.’ We felt like we were in a position that we could do that in the City of Jeff, too,” Owen said.
Starting in 2022, after two years of employment, full-time workers will be allowed up to four weeks of paid parental leave, according to the approved employee policy document. The leave can be used both after the birth of the employee’s child or the placement of an adopted or foster child with the employee.
Short-term disability is another benefit being introduced to city employees next year, and will cover up to 26 weeks for employees who cannot work due to illness, pregnancy or non-work related injuries, according to the policy document. The benefit is an employer-funded plan.
A benefit that both Moore and Owen recognized as important among the changes was the contribution to employee retirement funds. The city will make a contribution of 3% of eligible employees’ gross wages on behalf of the employee.
“People who work their whole lives find out Social Security checks don’t pay all the bills and that leaves them in a bad spot,” Moore said, “This is just one more way of encouraging people to help themselves and fill up that nest egg for when they do retire.”
Owen said he was very passionate about the retirement benefits because “state retirement is not the best. It’s something, but it’s not the best.”
Moore said that he has taken the opportunity to stress to department heads to make all employees aware of this 3%.
“It’s an enormous tool to use for employee retention,” Moore said.
The deferred compensation plan was also put in place for next year and is in place for employees to supplement their retirement income.
Another change to the benefits revolved around vacation days, both for new and current full-time employees. At the start of the year, new employees will be eligible for vacation days 90 days after starting, rather than after a full calendar year.
The city also said in the news release that more vacation days were allotted to employees based upon their years of employment.
Moore said that the costs for these benefits are coming entirely out of the city’s budget and will not increase taxes in the city.
Owen noted that many of these changes have more to do with time off than added financial benefits, though there will be some associated costs with the changes.
“That speaks to where the job market is. People are much more, at least those going into the workforce now, interested in their time off than they are worried about what the hourly wage is. We tried to be responsive to that,” Owen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.