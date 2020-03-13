The City of Jeffersonville is taking steps to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in an effort to protect the public and city employees, according to information posted on the city's Fcebook page today.
Starting Monday, March 16, City Hall operations will be limited. City employees who are able to do so, will work from home until further notice.
As of close of business today, the post stated, the Ken Ellis Center, Spring Hill EnVision Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the Nachand Fieldhouse and the Woehrle Athletic Complex will temporarily shut down until further notice. Refunds will be issued for events at those facilities. All City buildings will be disinfected.
City Hall will remain open, but Mayor Mike Moore encourages the public to refrain from visiting city hall unless it is absolutely necessary, especially those who are most vulnerable:
• Individuals over 60 years of age or those with a known underlying health issue such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or chronic respiratory disease should limit their public exposure.
The public is asked to contact the city by phone and staff will help residents conduct business online or over the phone, including processing the payment of sewer bills and building permits.
Mayor Moore also said there will be no city-related travel until further notice. He also ordered that city rescind all permits for public events.
“The city’s primary goal is to ensure essential city services, while still protecting the health of city employees and the public,” Moore stated on Facebook. “We are monitoring the situation and listening to health professionals on how to best respond to this illness.”
