JEFFERSONVILLE — After gathering public feedback, the City of Jeffersonville is putting together its updated comprehensive plan.
Chad Reischl, director of planning and zoning for the City of Jeffersonville, shared goals and a vision statement for the new comprehensive plan at Monday’s Jeffersonville City Council meeting.
He said the first draft of the document should be complete by February or March, and it will be presented to the Jeffersonville Plan Commission and city council for approval.
The city’s comprehensive plan was last updated in 2015, and in June of this year, planning efforts kicked off with events around the city to gather public input.
The process involved talking to community members about ways to make Jeffersonville a better place to live, Reischl said. There have been seven public outreach events this year.
The plan will outline priorities for future growth and development, and the city’s “working vision statement” was created in collaboration with focus groups.
“Jeffersonville is a growing community with metropolitan opportunities and a friendly, small-town atmosphere. We define ourselves through our rich history, Ohio River Heritage heritage, recreational amenities, arts and cultural programming, and strong, connected neighborhoods. We seek to build upon our prime location and quality of life for continued economic growth and development.”
So far, broad goals have been identified for the plan. The primary goals include:
- “Promote deliberate growth and development that results in distinct neighborhoods and commercial centers”
- “Support infill development, adaptive reuse and redevelopment, especially within aging commercial corridors”
- “Provide a range of housing options and price points to attract and retain a broad mix of residents”
- “Provide a safe and efficient transportation system that considers all users (autos, pedestrians, cyclists and public transit).”
The comprehensive plan serves as a “vision for the community” and an “adopted framework” to guide future investment in the city, Reischl said.
STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES
One of the top strengths identified was Jeffersonville’s “small-town community feel,” according to Reischl. People also identified downtown Jeffersonville, the NoCo Arts and Cultural District, the Big Four Bridge and the parks/recreation opportunities as some of the city’s highlights.
One of the top weaknesses identified was a need for more sit-down restaurants, Reischl said.
People also talked about poor walkability and bike-ability in the city and the need to improve street intersections and sidewalks.
Community members brought up concerns about “too much auto-centric development,” he said.
“That is code word for car wash, banks and fast food restaurants,” Reischl said. “Maybe people are liking the downtown-like development and want to see more.”
People also want more shopping options in the city, particularly grocery options near downtown Jeffersonville.
Community members identified challenges such as crime, drugs and homelessness, Reischl said. People also pointed to traffic congestion, cost of living and limited availability of land for development as challenges for the city.
Reischl said the city received feedback that midtown, or the 10th Street area, “needs a little love.”
Participants also identified the planned redevelopment of the Jeffboat property and the ongoing growth of River Ridge Commerce Center as important opportunities for the city, and they see the potential for revitalization along Court Avenue and in the Clark Memorial Health area.
Regional collaboration is also an opportunity for the city, Reischl said.
“I got a number of comments about how we should be or could be working as a region and leveraging some of the regional amenities and quality of place — some of the parks, some of the recreation, some of the trails,” he said. “I got comments about the Ohio River Greenway and Origin Park being...really great things that are not happening in Jeffersonville, but they’re really close by, and we need to collaborate and think of how we support those opportunities.”
Reischl noted the importance of quality-of-place initiatives to support employment opportunities in the city.
“It used to be that people follow jobs, and now jobs sort of follow people, so the more that we can work on improving the quality of life in the City of Jeffersonville, the more we’re able to attract and retain those types of employment opportunities for our residents,” he said.
Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen said he would be interested in bringing together a focus group of council members to review the draft before it is finalized.
Owen said the plan “weighs heavily on what we’re going to be doing moving forward.”
“It seems like we’ve been in a situation multiple times just in 2022 where we’ve had residents saying, your comprehensive plan says this, your zoning request is contrary or your zoning request is what this comprehensive plan says, and we’ve had to answer to that document,” he said.
Reischl emphasizes that the city is still drafting the document, and the council will receive updates about the comprehensive plan and any changes made.
