JEFFERSONVILLE — The City of Jeffersonville has completed the first draft of its comprehensive plan.
The Jeffersonville Planning and Zoning Department released its preliminary “Building Jeff” plan earlier this month. The draft is now available online, and it was presented last Monday to the Jeffersonville City Council.
The plan was compiled based on community feedback, focus groups, city staff interviews and trend research, according to Jeffersonville Planning Director Chad Reischl.
The planning department is still gathering feedback on the comprehensive plan, and community members can submit their thoughts on the Building Jeff website.
Approval of the final plan will be considered in late May or early June by the Jeffersonville Planning Commission and the Jeffersonville City Council.
The City of Jeffersonville’s last comprehensive plan was completed in 2015. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said that “the city’s had a tremendous amount of growth, and the whole idea behind the master plan is to stay two steps ahead of what’s coming.”
Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen said the draft of the new plan serves as a “glimpse of what’s coming down the pike” in Jeffersonville.
“We can kind of wrap our arms around what the city looks like compared to what the plan was eight years ago and where we want to see the city continue to go,” he said.
Moore said the plan focuses on both residential and commercial growth.
“When a city’s doing a full comprehensive master plan, I think everything needs to be taken into consideration, and protecting the neighborhoods is probably the largest priority that the city has,” he said. “So we want to be welcoming for commercial business and for growth in industry but people that live in Jeff deserve the most attention and the most protection.”
The plan outlines nine primary goals:
- “Promote deliberate growth and development that results in distinct neighborhoods and commercial centers”
- “Support infill development, adaptive reuse, and redevelopment, especially within aging commercial corridors”
- “Provide a range of housing options and price points to attract and retain a broad mix of residents”
- “Provide utilities that sustainably serve current development and future growth”
- “Attract and retain quality employment through a strong educational base, workforce training, and quality of life investment”
- “Define the City through investments in parks, trails, open space preservation, recreation and public spaces”
- “Promote Jeffersonville as a destination through events, festivals, arts and cultural programming, historic preservation, and entertainment”
- “Work regionally to support projects that enhance our community’s quality of life”
The plan notes that growth of 10% to 12% is expected by 2030 for both population and housing. It notes that the employment growth depends on the continued expansion of job opportunities at River Ridge and the Port of Indiana.
Owen feels the draft is a strong “starting point. A group of city council members recently met with the planning director to provide feedback, which should be reflected in the final document, he said.
“It gives us a lot of broad language and some detail, but they’re going to get more into the weeds,” he said.
The plan breaks down areas of the city into 11 sections or planning districts. These districts were created to discuss “specific land use needs” in each section, Reischl said.
The planning districts include downtown, Claysburg, the riverfront, Oak Park, midtown, west Jeffersonville, Vissing Park, Port of Indiana, Lentzier Hills, northwest Jeffersonville and River Ridge.
“I think you all will agree the land use needs downtown will be very different from the land use needs in say Oak Park or River Ridge or maybe even midtown 10th Street,” Reischl said.
“Once we designated these districts and started looking at them, we thought that it was a really interesting way to showcase the whole plan at a local level, that way someone who lives or represents a certain area can come to this final part of the plan and see how all of those goals come together. It almost becomes a sort of a small area plan or a greater neighborhood plan for these planning districts.”
For example, specific goals for the downtown planning district range from historic preservation to a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere, and it calls for completing improvements to the streetscape along Spring Street, Market Street and Court Avenue. It calls for extending the Ohio River Greenway through the Jeffboat site and improving cycling accessibility.
The Claysburg area calls for improvements to public housing, support for mixed-income housing, beautification, pedestrian-friendly streetscapes and development that will “enhance the local neighborhoods.”
Another example is the River Ridge area — the plan calls for working with the industrial park to “encourage development of a mixed-use gateway area” at the corridor of Interstate 265 and International Drive.
Owen said the planning districts are a way of “drilling down into each area of the city and trying to identify and play off the unique character of each place.”
“Those neighborhood snapshots are going to give us some extra focus so we know if there’s a new developer that wants to be part of the town, does that new development fit in with the character of the existing city around it, does it fit the character of what we want to see the city grow into,” he said.
He said that “we’re not just taking whatever development that comes along.”
“We want to have quality work come into the space that is still available in the city,” Owen said.
Infrastructure is among the focuses of the comprehensive plan.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity to make sure that our infrastructure is worthy of the development that we’ve seen in the city,” Owen said. “We’ve got a lot more traffic we’ve got a lot more people moving back and forth in different areas. So making sure that the infrastructure priorities are outlined and taken care of is very important.”
SPRING STREET PLAN
The draft of the comprehensive plan notes the intent to continue with the master plan for Spring Street, and the city council is considering the appropriation of money to fund the design of a Spring Street master plan.
At the Jeffersonville City Council’s March 6 meeting, the council voted on the first reading to appropriate $300,000 for the design of the street improvements. The council will take another vote to appropriate the money before asking the Jeffersonville Board of Works to pursue a planning contract.
The master plan would explore improvements from the area of Spring Street from the riverfront to Eastern Boulevard.
The city already completed improvements in the Claysburg area of Spring Street in 2019, which included the addition of new street lighting, sidewalks and bike lanes, but the city faced delays in completing the rest of the streetscape.
“So with COVID hitting and then with the construction downtown of the sewer interceptor, we kind of had to put that on the back burner for a while,” Owen said. “We’re not really ready to announce any type of construction timeline, because we’re not there yet.”
Owen said the plan is to get the project plans completed so the city has a “shovel-ready project” if grant funding becomes available.
“We just want to have this in our back pocket for an opportunity like that if the state or federal agency comes down and says, hey, we have money for shovel-ready projects,” he said. “We want to be able to say, OK, we’re ready to go.”
In the riverfront area, Owen sees a need to re-evaluate the seating areas of restaurants, including the extension of sidewalks to get people out of the street.
“We want to make sure that we’re adequately adjusting to increased pedestrian traffic in our downtown because we have brought a lot more people downtown in recent years, and we want them to have a nice place to visit,” he said. “And if we have restaurants that want to be downtown, we want to make sure that we have seating that’s outdoors and safe.”
He said from the hospital to NoCo Arts and Cultural District area, “a lot of the streetscape just needs to be cleaned up and made more uniform with the rest of the city.”
“The lighting needs to be updated, the pedestrian access needs to be updated,” Owen said. “Or if we want to talk about just a better aesthetic appeal, I think all of that is going to get addressed in this planning period.”
