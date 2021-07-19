JEFFERSONVILLE — Mayor Mike Moore on Monday announced that the City of Jeffersonville is applying for two separate grants to help fund a $34.5 million expansion of the city's wastewater treatment facility that serves the northeast part of the city, including the River Ridge Commerce Center and the Port of Indiana.
The City is seeking $20 million worth of State Water Infrastructure Grant dollars along with another $10 million from One Southern Indiana's READI Grant.
"As Jeffersonville continues to grow and develop, it's important that we have the infrastructure in place for when new businesses and residents move here," Moore said. "The bulk of that growth is happening in and around River Ridge. We want to make sure we have the sewer capacity so new development isn't jeopardized."
The City will use these grants along with existing funds from the American Rescue Plan to cover the cost of the improvements at the North Wastewater Treatment facility.
"If we receive both grants it will assure the continued development of River Ridge and the areas around the east end bridge without having to increase the financial burden on existing sewer users," said Moore, who complimented the City Council and Sewer Board for working together to find a plan to fund the improvements. "This kind of thinking outside the box and looking for other funding will save us millions of dollars, while it puts Jeffersonville is a strong position for decades to come."
