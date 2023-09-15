NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany has officially completed the Main Street revitalization project.
On Friday, the city presented a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the renovated corridor in downtown New Albany.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the project has "completely reinvented Main Street." The renovations included the stretch from State Street to East Fifth Street.
"The heavy construction was messy, but we chose this path because we were committed to a complete overhaul of the roadway," he said. "We recognize that after 100 years, it was time we get busy and make it the kind of Main Street that the people of New Albany deserve."
The project involved rebuilding the roadway and sidewalks and updating the stormwater and drainage system. The revitalization also added new lighting, benches and landscaping.
"Our goal was to craft a space that isn't just functional, but also aesthetically pleasing, inviting and pedestrian-friendly," Gahan said.
The revamped roadway includes "strategically-placed bump-outs that "shorten the pedestrian crossing distances and function as a traffic calming measure to reduce the vehicle speeds," he said.
The mayor also mentioned the addition of reversed-angled parking on Main Street to improve safety.
Gahan described the project as a "modernization effort" focused on "creating a downtown experience."
"It's liveable, attractive and authentic to New Albany," he said. "All these elements are designed to encourage interaction to make Main Street a place where you want to stay a while, socialize and visit our local businesses and restaurants."
However, the Main Street Revitalization has also been met with criticism from local business owners and community members throughout the project as the construction led to road and sidewalk closures.
The construction took about a year to complete, and before the city began the revitalization last September, the Main Street corridor also faced another construction project last year as Indiana American Water replaced water lines and other infrastructure.
Cisa Kubley, owner of Sew Fitting at 154 E. Main St., expressed frustration that the city did not notify herself and other Main Street business owners of Friday's ribbon cutting. She has criticized the city throughout the project due to the disruptive nature of the construction.
"Just the audacity that you're going to stand up there and talk about how you did this to support your downtown, your Main Street, your local businesses — OK, well where are we?" she said. "They're out here making sure that we're all in the background of all of this video footage, but not a single business owner was represented [at the event].
She said that while she appreciates the updates to slow down traffic, she does not feel the project should have taken so long to complete.
State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, has expressed concerns about the city's approach to the revitalization, and he provided a statement to the News and Tribune on Friday about this project. Clere is running against Gahan, the Democratic incumbent, in this fall's municipal election.
"This project took way too long, lacked transparency and communication and needlessly disrupted and harmed a number of small businesses," Clere said. "I'm glad it's finally finished, but we can do a lot better."
The $5.5 million project was 80% funded through the federal American Rescue Plan funding.
