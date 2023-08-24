NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany is progressing with plans for its portion of the regional Rails to Trails project.
On Tuesday, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved a design services agreement with HWC Engineering for the Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail.
The regional trail will cover five counties, and it involves the conversion of an abandoned CSX rail line in Southern Indiana.
The city’s project involves a 4.5-mile segment of the 63-mile trail, which will run from New Albany to Mitchell. The City of New Albany is responsible for developing its segment, and Radius Indiana is developing the remainder of the Monon South Trail in Clark, Washington, Orange and Lawrence counties.
It will be the longest recreational trail in the state.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said he is excited about the connections between New Albany and other communities in Indiana, noting that the trail will eventually connect with the Ohio River Greenway.
“The original concept was just the connection of some river communities, and now it stretches a long way up into a beautiful portion of Indiana,” he said. “So it offers that opportunity for fresh connections and all the wonderful things that we’ll be able to do to connect people to these really wonderful communities. I cannot be more excited about it.”
Gahan said a “fair amount of work” has already been done to remove rails and prepare for construction on the future pathway. An exact timeline has not been set for construction, but the mayor expects to see work begin “very soon.”
Adam Dickey, a member of the New Albany Redevelopment Commission and the New Albany City Council, said the city’s Rails to Trails project will go through areas such as Indiana University Southeast. This portion of the trail will run from the area near the Sazerac facility off of Grant Line Road and go to the county line.
He said New Albany’s segment is a “pretty big piece to that next leg of development.”
“This is kind of like the next piece of that trail bringing to fruition the dream of turning that rail line into an actual active trail line to improve quality of life, recreational aspects and really start the project to connect the entire linkage from New Albany all the way up to Mitchell,” Dickey said.
HWC’s work will include work such as site investigation, drone imagery and utility coordination before moving into the design phase, according to Dickey.
The project received $1.7 million in grant funding from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources through the Next Level Trails program, which will support the design phase.
Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority also awarded about $4 million from the region’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funding for the Monon South Trail.
Last year, the redevelopment commission also hired HWC to complete design work for a trail that will eventually link the Ohio River Greenway to the Monon South Trail.
“So you’ll see some activity from the redevelopment commission outlining that process,” Gahan said. “You’ll see that taking place soon.”
Dickey said the goal is to weave the trails “into the fabric of our city.”
“We want people to be able to easily access the trail, so one of the most exciting things about both these elements is that we’ll have trailheads and other connectors that interlace into some of the existing neighborhoods and street grid to kind of help with that movement,” he said. “So people really can feel like it’s just another avenue of the city. We leave our door, we hop on the trail and off we go.”
Dickey described the opportunities the trail would provide for the area, including the IUS campus.
“I had a brief conversation with the [IUS] chancellor, and she mentioned how excited the campus is to have this trail connected to them... and to be connected as an IU campus to the longest trail, ultimately when it’s all completed, in the state of Indiana — I think that’s a huge advantage for not only the city but for the campus,” he said. “The students can literally leave the dorms or leave their class and take out on an afternoon to recreate and just enjoy the trail.”
Gahan said the regional trail will serve as a “main artery” that will allow for other connections along the 63 miles, including other trails that could branch off from the Monon South Trail.
“It gives everybody those opportunities for fitness, for seeing nature and reconnecting with our neighbors...,” he said.
