NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany is partnering with the University of Louisville to study housing needs in the community.
The city is partnering with the university's Urban Studies Institute (USI) to conduct a housing study, which will explore ways to improve housing accessibility in the city.
USI is expected to complete the study by late September. New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the city aims to do "everything we can to improve homeownership opportunities."
A couple of years ago, the city conducted a housing study that pulled from census data and realtor surveys. Adam Dickey, a member of the New Albany Redevelopment Commission and New Albany City Council, said with the USI partnership, the city is expanding on previous studies to conduct a "deep dive into our housing atmosphere."
"This effort in partnering with the university is meant to advance some of those previous studies and move more specifically in some different ways to further evaluate and strategize," Dickey said.
The new study will tell the city what types of housing are needed and what types of housing different demographics are seeking, Gahan said. This will support the city's planning/zoning and economic development departments.
"So the information should tell us which types of housing we're in need of, which types of housing are short, and it also gives us some demographic information about what types of homes either seniors are looking for or younger people are looking for — or just across all markets what the needs are," he said.
The goal is to have the "right balance" of homes available to buy and rent, Gahan said.
"We've got some great apartments here and some new apartments that have popped up, and I think they're wonderful additions to our housing opportunities and housing products that are available in New Albany, and we just want to make sure that we do everything we can to continue to provide that variety," he said. "But at the same time, we also know that we're short some single-family housing opportunities."
The study will include parcel-level land use, Gahan said.
"It will go neighborhood by neighborhood," he said. "We'll analyze the different types of housing and just identify the needs in various neighborhoods."
Gahan said the city needs to keep up with the changing housing landscape.
"We thought it would be a good time to just jump in here and work with the Urban Studies Institute at the University of Louisville to really take a look at our housing situation so we can make some long-term plans for the future," he said.
Dickey said the study will specifically look into issues related to affordability and homeownership. He wants to make sure New Albany "develops in a way that supports the larger population and economy," he said.
"We know when we encourage homeownership, not only does it add to the benefits of individuals to having their own home, but it's also good for the community as a whole where you're dealing with less maintenance issues or other things, so we want to continue that trend line," Dickey said.
Dickey said the study will help the City of New Albany meet the current and future needs of the city as the community changes and grows.
"We want to make sure that we're staying ahead, that we're meeting our citizens' expectations and trying to make New Albany the best place to work, live and raise a family," he said.
