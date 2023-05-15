FLOYD COUNTY — The City of New Albany says Floyd County owes about $1.3 million in combined animal shelter debt from the past two decades, including more than $900,000 in back pay and nearly $400,000 due for the 2023 budget.
The longtime disagreements over funding of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter continue in Floyd County and New Albany as the city seeks the budgeted share from the county.
Meanwhile, Floyd County officials say the City of New Albany has not brought them to the table for budgeting, and they dispute the city’s calculations of the county’s share.
New Albany City Controller Linda Moeller sent an invoice last Thursday to Floyd County Auditor Diana Topping and members of the county council and commissioners. According to the invoice, the county owes $905,264 of its share from the budgeted amounts from 2003 to 2022, as well as $399,531 owed for 2023.
Susan Rosenbarger, chair of the animal shelter board, said at a May 3 meeting that the shelter is facing “dire financial straits” if the county and city do not reach a decision on the issue, and she and other board members urged the county to provide funding.
Floyd County Council Vice President Brad Striegel said the animal shelter funding is a “complex issue that needs to be fixed,” but he noted the challenges of resolving disputes over back pay between the county and the city.
“So that is something that is either going to be mitigated out by a mediator, or I don’t know how that is going to work, but we’re not going to come to an understanding of the fact that their figures are nearly a million dollars in backpay and ours is anywhere from even to less than $200,000,” he said.
Striegel said to reach a long-term solution for the animal shelter, he feels there is a need for a new interlocal agreement between the county and city.
“It either needs to be fixed, revised or replaced with something that does work long-term, because there’s no planning, there’s no capital if they have capital needs, they can’t plan for any of that because of the funding issues.”
He said the provisions in the interlocal agreement “aren’t attainable to the parties involved,” and the city and county are at an “impasse.”
“Because the agreement says that both the city and the county sit down to hash out a budget — that hasn’t happened for several years if it has happened at all since the agreement, and that’s where we would take exception to the invoice that was given to us that we owe nearly a million dollars in back pay,” Striegel said.
“Well, that’s a budget that they approved [and] we didn’t, so that’s a proposed budget and not an actual,” he said.
A new or revised interlocal agreement would involve action by the Floyd County Commissioners and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan.
At the end of last year, the county issued a $250,000 check to the City of New Albany for the 2022 budget. Moeller said in a March 23 letter to Topping that the check would be deposited, but there is still a remaining balance of $107,559 due from the county’s budgeted share.
The interlocal agreement for the jointly-funded animal shelter stipulates that the entity with the higher population pays a larger portion, which means that Floyd County is responsible for 53% of the budgeted funding.
Connie Moon, a member of the Floyd County Council, said she would prefer to see the interlocal agreement altered rather than dissolved.
She is concerned about receiving access to financial documents about animal shelter expenses. She said council members met with two county representatives of the animal shelter board, who seemed “willing to work with us if we can come up with an agreement to at least get them a little further.”
The two board members expressed a willingness to share documents such as financial receipts and reports of animal control runs in the county, according to Moon. She said these measures would “help us as a council make an educated decision on really what their budget should be.”
