NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany is proceeding with a project to address flooding issues in a neighborhood near Charlestown Road.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission voted Tuesday to use $44,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for a project to replace an outdated stormwater line at Silver Creek Drive and Colonial Village Drive.
Residents in the neighborhood have expressed concerns about flooding and drainage issues following heavy rainfalls. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the existing stormwater line is too small and has collapsed in some areas. It will be replaced with a 12-inch line that would connect with existing catch basins.
“Our expectation is that it would help alleviate the good majority of the pooling of water and accumulation of water in that area,” Gibson said.
Silver Creek Drive residents told the News and Tribune in February that the flooding issue has led to thousands of dollars in work to residents' homes over the years.
The City of New Albany is also planning an updated stormwater master plan to address issues throughout the city.
In a Tuesday news release, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the stormwater improvements will enhance recent investments in the Charlestown Road area, which has included the revitalization of the Colonial Manor shopping center.
“Now, we are bringing further improvements to nearby neighborhoods, adding new pipes and infrastructure that will help alleviate and protect neighbors from localized flooding and standing water."
Gibson said the construction on the stormwater project will likely begin in the next four to six weeks.
The commission also approved a $50,000 grant from ARP funding to LifeSpan Resources, a New Albany-based nonprofit that offers programs such as Meals on Wheels and transportation services.
