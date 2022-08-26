NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany is continuing its appeal over the removal of the Providence Mill dam almost two years after the state awarded a grant to take the structure out of Silver Creek.
City Attorney Shane Gibson said this week that litigation is ongoing involving New Albany and Ecosystems Connections Institute — a firm located near Kokomo that’s partnering with River Heritage Conservancy to remove the low-head dam.
Gibson said the city’s concerns still center around the effects of removing the dam, which was constructed in 1904 for recreational purposes. Specifically, the city is still seeking assurances that the dam removal won’t damage the nearby Loop Island Wetlands and won’t negatively affect private properties in the surrounding area, Gibson said.
“This lawsuit came about because we asked for studies to be done that weren’t done before the permit was granted,” Gibson said. “Those studies have not been completely provided or completed.”
Gibson insisted the city isn’t at odds with River Heritage and its planned Origin Park project, as it is instead involved in legal proceedings with EcoSystems Connections and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. But the Indiana DNR approved the permit and EcoSystems is River Heritage’s partner in the dam removal.
“When it relates to ecological restoration, environmental clean-ups or studies like those done on Silver Creek and the Blueway project, consultants like EcoSystems are essential in navigating the complex and thorough reviews required to remove such low-head dams,” said Vern Eswine, a spokesperson for River Heritage.
The DNR awarded River Heritage and Ecosystems a $75,000 grant in September 2020 to remove the dam. River Heritage touted the project as a way to open 4.5 miles of Silver Creek for fish passage and to improve safety as the organization looks to establish a Blueway on the waterway.
“Dams like this have proven to be dangerous to people,” Eswine said. “This is why both Indiana and the federal government have prioritized and allocated special funding programs.”
In April, President Joe Biden’s administration announced its intentions to release $38 million for states to remove outdated or unsafe dams, culverts and levees to improve fish passage and aquatic connectivity.
In June 2021, following a state public hearing over the dam removal, the city filed a petition appealing the award of the permit after Mayor Jeff Gahan announced his opposition to the project. There were public comment hearings slated for last month in Indianapolis over the appeal, but those were canceled on motions by both parties.
DNR spokesperson Marty Benson said Thursday the Indiana Natural Resources Commission hasn’t issued an order to stay the permit to remove the dam.
Jerry Sweeten, senior research ecologist and part owner of EcoSystems Connections, said the firm has removed a dozen dams, most larger than the Providence Mill dam. He emphasized that low-head dams pose a safety risk for swimmers and boaters, and that removing them is also beneficial for fish and other wildlife.
He said the scientists with EcoSystems study dams and their central question is whether removing them does more harm than good.
“Every time it’s been good,” said Sweeten, who confirmed this is the first time the firm has faced an appeal of a dam removal.
He said the Loop Island Wetlands won’t be harmed by the dam’s removal.
“We’ve never taken out a dam where the river did anything but define where it wants to go and actually improve the bank stability of the stream,” Sweeten said, as he added EcoSystems and River Heritage want to work with the city. “We’re just trying to find some common ground to where everybody feels comfortable with the dam coming out.”
As for studies of the effects of removing the dam, EcoSystems has conducted multiple examinations for the project. Those studies were required for the permitting process and have been shared with the city and River Heritage, Eswine said. They project more fish diversity and improved water quality with the dam’s removal, he continued.
“The studies showed 15 species of fish below the dam, where the water quality is high and just four species above the dam where the water quality is much lower,” Eswine said.
The News and Tribune viewed the EcoSystems study that assessed wildlife quality above and below the dam.
In 2019, the firm removed two dams from Indian Creek for the Town of Corydon, and data from those projects is included in the study. It shows improvement in biotic integrity and habitat evaluation after the dams were removed.
As for the Providence Mill dam, The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DNR were involved in an extensive review and the approval of permits for as part of the process, Eswine added.
The bulk of Origin Park is planned for Clarksville, though River Heritage has attempted to engage New Albany and Floyd County in the project. River Heritage presented its original plans to the New Albany City Council in 2020, but didn’t garner an endorsement from the council or Gahan in terms of the city partnering with the organization.
The Floyd County Commissioners did endorse Origin Park last year, calling for collaboration between New Albany, the county and River Heritage.
Removing the dam would improve the environmental and recreational quality of Silver Creek which is adjacent to the projected site for Origin Park, Eswine said. But the dam ultimately doesn’t impact the vision and progress for Origin Park, he added.
“As a conservancy, we are a non-political, non-profit organization, whose primary responsibility is to fully understand the environment we are managing and to protect the natural beauty and history that already exists,” Eswine said. “In this case, our efforts include the removal and clean-up of waste or other environmental hazards to allow this landscape to return to what it once was and for all of us to celebrate the rich history and environment available to us along the Ohio River.”
