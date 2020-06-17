JEFFERSONVILLE — A civil lawsuit has been filed against a Jeffersonville man accused of molesting a child who was at his home last June and against his wife for failing to keep it from happening.
Kenneth Gray Jr., 44 at the time of his October arrest, is charged with one level 1 felony for child molestation with the victim younger than 14. He was released from jail the same day after meeting the $50,000 cash bond and has since been on home incarceration awaiting trial.
In the criminal case, court records show the child had stayed the weekend at Gray's house on Kewanna Drive in early June of 2019, to babysit his children. He and his wife had gone to a local restaurant and the child said when they returned, she had awakened to find Gray had partially removed her clothes and was sexually assaulting her.
In an interview with police, Gray denied the allegations but consented to a DNA swab, court records show. A T-shirt he had been wearing was tested at the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division and found to have DNA from the victim on it.
After a forensic download of Gray's phone, investigators say they located multiple photos of a child, believed to be the victim, in various states of undress and in photos sexual in nature. Police also found pornographic images of other people on the phone.
The civil lawsuit filed June 10 in Clark County alleges that Gray "...in a highly intoxicated state and with reckless disregard for the rights of the [child], sexually molested her," it reads. This has caused the child "significant permanent personal injuries and emotional suffering." The suit also lists Gray's wife as a defendant, stating that she was negligent in failing to protect the child from being molested by Gray.
The plaintiff demands judgement that will fairly compensate her for her injuries and any other relief she may be entitled to.
Gray was originally scheduled to go to trial in February, but it was rescheduled to this week. Due to restrictions still in place for COVID-19 by the Indiana Supreme Court, jury trials may start up again only after July 1. Gray now has a final pretrial conference set for Sept. 17 with a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 13 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
