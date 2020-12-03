INDIANAPOLIS — The numbers of people diagnosed with COVID-19 is surging in Indiana, including in Clark and Floyd counties.
The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday reported that 8,526 additional Hoosiers have contracted COVID-19, bringing to 359,429 the number of Indiana residents who have had the virus.
In Floyd County, new diagnoses totaled 114 while Clark County saw an additional 113 cases. Overall cases in Clark have reached 5,759; Floyd's total is 3,602.
Two more deaths brought the total number in Clark County to 86, while Floyd has recorded 79 deaths.
A total of 5,748 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 60 from the previous day. Another 285 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,252,864 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,232,102 on Wednesday. A total of 4,402,956 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
