INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County has over 160 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Indiana Department of Health. In a report released Saturday, Clark County had 162 additional cases, bringing its total to 4,793. Floyd County recorded 71 more cases for a total of 2,948.
Statewide, 6,983 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 289,183 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 4,992 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous day. Another 254 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
No additional deaths were recorded in Floyd and Clark counties, where 151 people have died in the two-county area, 77 in Floyd and 74 in Clark. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,053,143 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,030,938 on Friday. A total of 3,846,380 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
