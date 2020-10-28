Clark and Floyd counties will be observing Trick-or-Treat hours on Saturday, Oct. 31, rain or shine. It is the choice of parents or guardians whether to allow children to go door to door. Homeowners also are reminded that it is their choice whether to participate this year.
Here are the times set by the different areas.
• Borden: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Charlestown: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Clarksville: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Jeffersonville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• New Albany/Floyd County: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- New Washington: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Sellersburg: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Utica: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
