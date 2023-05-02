JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark and Scott Memorial Health recently published their community benefit reports for the 2022 calendar year.
The annual reports outline the various ways the hospitals continue to invest in the health and economic vitality of southern Indiana as part of their mission of making communities healthier.
“As leaders in our communities, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve,” said Martin Padgett, chief executive officer (CEO) of Clark and Scott Memorial Health. “This year’s reports underscore our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls.”
Clark and Scott Memorial’s 2022 community benefit reports highlight their continued efforts to meet the growing health care needs of the community through welcoming new providers and continually investing in its facilities and health care technology.
For example, in 2022, Clark Memorial added 118 providers in orthopedic and spine care, general surgery, behavioral health-psychiatry, pain management, emergency medicine, radiology, nephrology, pediatric cardiology; and made $9.6 million in capital improvements, including new diagnostic imaging equipment, replacement medical equipment and replacement equipment for plant operations.
Scott Memorial made $745,000 in capital improvements, including new 3D mammography equipment, treadmill, LED lighting project, and defibrillators.
Additionally, Clark Memorial made a donation of $24.7 million in health services to those in need, and Scott Memorial donated $2.36 million demonstrating their continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.
Clark and Scott Memorial are also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work. In 2022, the hospitals combined distributed more than $117 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its approximately 1260 employees, while contributing more than $57,000 in professional development and tuition assistance so all their employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.
Last year, the organization Clark Memorial paid $19,255,110 in local and state taxes, while also continuing its support of local activities and organizations committed to serving the region, including the American Heart Association (AHA), Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boy Scouts of America, and Metro United Way March of Dimes. Scott Memorial paid $1,961,026 in local and state taxes, while supporting the AHA, CASA of Scott County, Kiwanis, National Kidney Foundation and the Scott County Chamber of Commerce and others.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community who entrusts us with their care and for the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees and volunteers who make it all possible, “said CEO Padgett. “As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our neighbors and communities.”
