CLARK COUNTY — How the $23 million Clark County stands to receive through the federal American Rescue Plan will be spent is still to be determined, but a fund has been established for receipt of the money.
The Clark County Commissioners established Thursday a fund where the money will be deposited. Clark County Attorney Scott Lewis said the first half of the dispersement is expected to be received at some point in May, with the other half to be released in 2022.
As is the case with other Southern Indiana cities and counties, officials are still getting a grasp on how the money can be used.
“The details of the restrictions and uses are still being written as we speak,” said Lewis during the second regular meeting of the commissioners this month.
The measure approved by the commissioners includes general language that was included in the federal legislation in terms of how the funding can be spent. Replacing lost revenue, pandemic response and aiding essential public workers are three of the four general categories. The fourth use states the money can be spent on water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.
All of the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
The commissioners also approved one contract for bridge replacement while taking under advisement bids for a second project.
Louisville Paving submitted the low bid for replacing Bridge 60 on Frank Fisher Road in Washington Township. The contractor had submitted the low bid of $569,000 for the work during an April 1 meeting, and the deal was approved following legal review.
Multiple bids were opened Thursday for the replacement of Bridge 160 on McCullen Pike. The bridge spans Brown's Station Way. Those bids were taken under advisement and a contract will likely be awarded next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.