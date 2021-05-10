JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Council and Clark County Commissioners reached a consensus Monday on how to back at least a $6.5 million bond, clearing another hurdle for a new government center.
Financial advisers proposed a few options for officials to consider, with the primary choices narrowed between backing the bond with property taxes or local income tax.
They were told using property taxes would likely lead to the bond being paid off in about 10 years as opposed to two decades, saving the county money on interest and providing a cheaper option in terms of upfront costs.
The commissioners had already backed the property tax option, and the council members gave verbal consent to the proposal during a joint workshop. It's expected to take 60 to 90 days for bond counsel to work out details and bring back an official measure for the county to OK that will finalize the financial agreement.
The county has already agreed to purchase two of the three floors of a new office building being constructed at River Ridge Commerce Center, though the final deal hasn't been signed. River Ridge Development Authority will occupy the top floor for its office.
The total building is estimated to be worth about $12 million. Clark County Attorney Scott Lewis said the two required appraisals conducted for the two floors the county would occupy both came back at more than $8 million.
River Ridge has offered the two floors to Clark County for $6.5 million. The total bond, however, is expected to be for about $7 million to include costs for revamping the Court Avenue government building into a justice center. The justice center will house all Clark County courts along with the offices that serve those operations once the other government departments are moved to River Ridge, which would likely occur in the first quarter of 2022.
Other cost concerns, including the rising expenses for building materials as well as furniture, were discussed during the workshop.
Just because offices are potentially moving to River Ridge doesn't mean the county will be footing new furniture for each department, Commissioners President Jack Coffman said.
“Some departments have relatively new furniture, so we'd almost have to get an idea from each department about their specific needs,” he said.
Councilwoman Janne Newland brought up the issue of rising building material costs. The deal with River Ridge calls for $90 per square foot of expense for building out the first and second floors based on the county's needs. Council members pointed out $90 last year likely won't go as far as it will by the time the office spaces are being completed, which is another reason why multiple officials called for the sides to reach a consensus on how to back the bond Monday.
“Time is a factor. I think we need to get moving on this thing,” Councilman Kevin Vissing said.
Another reason the property tax option was favored by bond counsel is because it won't affect the county's ability to borrow for other projects, if the need arrises.
“In case there's an emergency, we have money to pay for it,” Commissioner Connie Sellers said.
The county will have about 30,000 square feet available between the two floors. A feasibility study previously conducted showed the county needed about 26,000 square feet, so Coffman said the River Ridge space should be ample.
Officials discussed other expenses and ways to potentially save money once offices are moved to River Ridge. One option that seemed to gain support by multiple commissioners and council members was creating a central supply center. Coffman said the county could potentially save money by using similar supplies for each office.
Also during the meeting, officials discussed the status of the $22.9 million in federal relief funding Clark County is slated to receive. Those funds are only for Clark County government, as other municipalities such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Charlestown will receive their own share.
The U.S. Treasury Department released more than 100 pages of guidance Monday about use of the funds, Lewis said. He anticipates a more detailed update in the near future after legal staff has had an opportunity to comb through the details.
The general perception based on the language in the federal bill is that the funding can be used for sewer, stormwater and broadband projects as well as replacing lost revenue due to the pandemic. Other uses could include aiding businesses and households affected by COVID-19, as well as providing pay for public employees.
The money must be spent by the end of 2024, and the first half of the funds are expected to be released by the end of the month.
Some council members said they've already received requests for projects, and Lewis and Coffman said they expect those inquiries to continue to increase.
“The requests are pouring in,” Lewis said.
The commissioners and council will likely form a committee over the next month to finalize a plan for accepting proposals for the funding, Coffman said.
