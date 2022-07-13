CLARK COUNTY — Clark County 4-H is gearing up for a week of exhibitions and festivities.
The annual 4-H Fair will begin Friday evening at the Clark County Fairgrounds at 9608 Indiana 62 in Charlestown. The fair will run through Saturday, July 23.
Katie Whiteford, educator for the Clark County Purdue Extension, said the biggest change this year is the expansion of the public exhibition of livestock. The animals will be available for the public to view daily from Saturday, July 16 to Saturday, July 23.
In addition to the daily animal shows, projects will be on display each day of the fair. It is a chance for youth involved in 4-H to showcase projects ranging from Lego creations to a display of gardening skills.
“The fair is like their expo — they get to display all the hard work they’ve done all year long, whether it is with the animals or other things they participate in,” Whiteford said. “It’s a great time for them to share all their hard work and success with everyone, and it’s good for the community to see agriculture in the county and view all these opportunities as well.”
The fair is an educational opportunity that allows kids to “see animals up close normally they wouldn’t see on a usual basis,” Whiteford said. People can visit the barns to see cattle, pigs, chickens, sheep, rabbits and goats raised by local youth.
For kids involved in the 4-H program, the fair is one of their favorite weeks of the summer, she said. In addition to showing off their work, it’s a time to hang out with friends and “see people they haven’t seen in a while,” she said.
The community can also enjoy carnival rides and a variety of special events and activities, including a tractor pull, a fashion revue, axe throwing and live music.
