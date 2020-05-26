CLARK COUNTY — Clark County has already seen more than double the number of absentee ballots during last year’s general election, evidence that many may consider that a safer option for voting during COVID-19.
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said her staff mailed out more than 7,000 this cycle, including 1,200 May 22, the day after the deadline to request an application. This is compared with 3,078 absentee and early votes in the 2019 general election. So far, about 3,500 have been returned this year, Popp said.
“We are definitely seeing an uptick,” Popp said. “I think there’s definitely more people voting absentee — we’ve promoted it, the state has made it easier, we’ve pushed it on social media, we’ve had signs throughout the county to vote now.”
In response to the pandemic and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order from March, Indiana opened up who was allowed to get an absentee ballot. Before, voters requesting an absentee ballot had to a give a reason why — such as being out of the area during the election or medical issues. Changes to that process took away that question — so people who felt unsafe going in public could request an absentee ballot.
“They want to be able to vote, but they want to be able to vote safely,” Popp said. “I think it’s a safe, secure way of voting. From the time we get an application, everything is handled in a bipartisan manner.”
But even though the window to request an absentee ballot ended in the state last week, Clark County is working to provide safe voting options. On Tuesday, early voting started. Voters may go to Voter Registration to cast their ballots. That will continue through May 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the final day Monday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.
County officials have set up a tent outside the Voter Registration office, which allows residents to be more spread out during early voting.
“Two people going in and out a small door, there would be no social distancing,” Popp said of the previous way. “[This] way, there’s plenty of spacing.
“We felt like it was a way for people to come and vote early and feel very safe and secure. Everyone seems to be pretty happy with it.”
She said they’ll also be able to use the tent to train poll workers, and may use it for election night returns.
The county has also done everything possible to keep voters safer at the polls on election day. Shields will be between the voter and person checking them in, poll workers will have masks, there will be gloves and sanitizer available. The state has sent two pallets of personal protective equipment, and workers will be sanitizing booths regularly.
People can also bring their own pens — ballpoint with black or blue ink — and businesses are welcome to donate pens that fit this criteria as long as they don’t have political messages.
