JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark County resident Amber Kinsey was once on a dark path. Now, through her own hard work and the support of a new specialized Clark County court, she's living in the light.
On Thursday, Kinsey became the first graduate of the Clark County Addiction Treatment and Support (CCATS) program, a problem-solving court started by Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Andrew Adams in December 2018. The multi-phase program is designed to help those with addiction and/or mental health issues who find themselves in a cycle of incarceration break the pattern and get the help they need.
"I have regained my strength, my worth and my beauty," Kinsey said during the emotionally charged ceremony.
A LIFESAVER
She told the story of her long road with addiction, first starting when she was a teenager to cope with childhood trauma. Things progressed, and eventually Kinsey's drug of choice was heroin, her court cases stacking up. She didn't know herself or how to escape.
"I didn't care who I hurt, I didn't care who I stole from," she said. "I didn't care at all.
"I felt I would never regain myself."
But a catalyst for change came in a mixed blessing, one she now says kept her alive.
Judge Adams said he keeps a post-it note behind the bench that reads, "I'll give you a second chance but it will be your last chance." In some cases, he's found himself giving more than one when the needs arose. But Kinsey kept appearing before him, and had cases in other courts down the hall. There came a day when she had run out of chances. He sent her to prison.
It's not what she wanted to hear that day, but Kinsey said she later learned how different life could be through the former Indiana Department of Correction Purposeful Incarceration program.
"Being sent to prison saved my life," she said. "I gained some major tools in there."
Kinsey later wrote to Adams, to thank him for his decision that day. She continued to write, seven letters in total, but not to ask for a sentence modification. She just wanted to keep in touch.
A NEED FOR MORE
Meanwhile, Adams was watching as court dockets swelled with offenders with addiction issues. In his community, people were dying from overdoses. Although he was already working with Floyd County Superior Court No. 3 Judge Maria Granger on veterans court, he knew more could be done to help others outside that population.
An impetus for the CCATS program came after Adams traveled with Clark County CARES, a grassroots addiction education and resource group, to Huntington, West Virginia — a site that had been hard hit by the opioid epidemic sweeping the country. The group talked with health officials there as well as emergency responders and administrators, to learn how they had handled the crisis.
When one of the group members asked the judge on the ride home what he was going to do about recovery, things got set into motion.
"I thought about it," he said. "I thought we weren't doing enough."
Once the program got started, Adams invited Kinsey to be a part of it, getting her transferred back to Clark County.
"I was willing to take a chance on Amber and I'm glad we did so, and the team is glad we did so," the judge said.
He added that the hard work put in by people like case manager Josh Seybold make it happen. The entire CCATS team includes judges, public defenders, prosecutors, mental health counselors and jail program coordinators.
"To do these programs, you have to have a desire to help people," Adams said. "That's what this is about, is doing as much as possible to help others."
The way the program works, participants who have been accepted into it must first complete an inpatient treatment program, before moving through the CCATS phases. They have regular visits with a case manager, drug and alcohol screens and get support with things like sober living, anger management, finding jobs and housing and getting addiction and/or mental health counseling.
They also attend a special court session once a month, for progress updates and talking over any hurdles they've encountered.
A session was held Thursday before Kinsey's ceremony, where participants — there are now 23 — sat before Judge Adams with program case manager Seybold for a review.
The first three called up were promoted to phase two, which prompted applause from those in the audience. Many were happy, with positive things to report — their kids' birthdays, new jobs or residences or progress toward those things. They appeared to be grateful for their newly sober lives.
"I'm great, man, everything's good," one participant told the judge. "A lot of people's noticed."
Another participant talked about his regular routine, staying busy with his job and working on himself. One man, who's awaiting the birth of his child soon, said he's "fantastic; it's surreal," he said.
In instances where participants had fallen short of what was expected of them in the program, they were given sanctions by the judge.
A NEW FUTURE
Kinsey's aunt, Terianne Morrow, attended the ceremony and said she was so glad to have her niece back.
"We missed so much, 15 years of our lives," Morrow said. "I'm just so glad that they chose her. She is going to help a lot of people."
Meghan Stockdale, a chemical dependency counselor at Sunrise Recovery in Clarksville, spoke at Kinsey's graduation, telling her own story of recovery and how she's worked to achieve things she didn't think possible in her old life, or that others didn't believe she could do.
She remembers saying to herself "as long you don't give up, you win another day," Stockdale said, telling Kinsey, "This is a continuance. This is not a graduation. You get to decide what these next steps look like."
And Kinsey is ready to work at it.
"I just continue to feel blessed," she said after the ceremony. "I'm not scared because I know I have that support system. And I feel like I'm ready to move forward and help someone else."
Kinsey had a message for those still fighting to find that first day of sobriety, or those working toward long-term recovery.
"If you want what I got," she said, "you gotta do what I do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.