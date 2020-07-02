JEFFERSONVILLE — The lighting and visual guidance systems on the original runway at Clark Regional Airport will be upgraded thanks to a federal grant.
The airport is one of five in Indiana to receive a Federal Aviation Administration grant. The $673,454 awarded to Clark Regional Airport is a mixture of FAA and coronavirus relief funding, and the grant was announced this week.
Airport Manager John Secor said the grant will lead to cost savings in a variety of ways. The airport’s original 14/32 runway and taxiway will be relit with LED lights. Once completed, the entire airport will use LED lighting.
“We’ve seen a 40% decrease in our electrical usage since we went to most of the airport being LED, and this will finish that task,” he said Thursday.
The grant will also foot new visual approach slope indicators that aid pilots as they approach runways to land.
Additionally, grant funds will be spent to clear trees and to re-stripe the original runway. The airport’s longest runway, which is about 7,000 feet long, had previously been rehabilitated.
In response to the pandemic, the FAA waived local match requirements for 2020 grant funding.
“That will allow us to save the money that we have raised for this local match for next year’s grant,” Secor said.
In 2021, Secor said the airport will likely seek grant funds to improve security features on the property. Specifically, there’s a need for higher fencing.
“A lot of the reason for fencing obviously is security, but the other reason we use fencing at airports is to control wildlife,” Secor said. “The fence we have is not tall enough to keep deer out.”
Along with Clark Regional, airports in Fort Wayne, Connersville, Huntingburg and Angola will receive grants.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said the latest round of grants brings about $12 million for upgrades at Hoosier airports.
“As the crossroads of America, it is critical that Indiana’s airports continue to make important infrastructure investments,” Young said. “Even more so during the coronavirus pandemic, these grants will help ensure these Hoosier assets remain vibrant and continue to drive economic development in their respective regions.”
