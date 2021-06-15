CLARK COUNTY — With two weeks until they take the bench, Clark County officials await the announcement of who two new judges will be.
Indiana Senate Bill 256, which passed the legislature in 2020, provides for two new courts to be added to the Clark County judicial system, for a total of six, starting July 1. Under the Indiana constitution, Gov. Eric Holcomb will make the first appointments, and the seats will be up for election in 2024.
Initially designated as superior courts, they will transition to circuit courts like the others in Clark County in 2025.
The application process opened in February and as of the March 17 deadline, eight people had applied: William Dawkins, Clark County magistrate; Jonathan Dean of Tippecanoe County; Nicholas Karaffa, Clark County court administrator; Abraham Navarro, Clark County chief public defender; Evan Ray, Clark County deputy prosecutor; Lisa Reger, local attorney and 2020 finalist for the Indiana Court of Appeals; Darren Wilder, local attorney, former Clark County deputy prosecutor, former Jeffersonville city attorney and current attorney for the Jeffersonville drainage board, and Kyle Williams, local attorney who ran for Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 judge in 2020.
The additional courts were put in place to help alleviate some of the overburdened caseloads on current judges and magistrates and will bring the county to 10 judicial officers, one shy of the 11 recommended by the state for its cases.
According to the Indiana Weighted Caseload Measures, which compares the number of judicial officers with their caseloads, Clark County was ranked as the most overburdened courts system in the state for more than a decade. In 2017, the four courts had an overall 38% more work than judicial officers to do it. In 2018, that lowered to 30% after the hiring of a magistrate.
The new dockets, which the judges will take over on day one, have been approved by the state — Clark County Superior Court No. 5 will handle divorces and misdemeanor cases other than DUIs. Superior No. 6 will hear all civil cases.
But even with some plans in place ahead of their arrival, Vicki Carmichael, presiding judge over the four unified circuit courts, said some things are on hold until the judges are named.
"I would hope they are named at least this week," she said Tuesday. "If they're named today or tomorrow, they basically have two weeks. That's not a lot of time to close up a practice. That's not a lot of time to get staff in place."
She said the fact that they're superior courts makes it a little more complicated. The four circuit courts unified in 2012 and share resources and have a combined budget approved through the county council. But the two new superior courts will have their own individual budgets. On Monday, the Clark County Council tabled a request for just over $357,000 to fund the two courts from July to December, approving only $5,000 which is the county's portion of the judges' salary.
Carmichael said that for them to be up and running July 1 in line with the legislation, "they need staff, they need supplies, they need furniture, they need computers," she said. "So we put together a budget for them because it had to be submitted by the end of May to be on the June council."
During the meeting, the council discussed setting up a workshop between the current and new judges, once they're named, to determine what resources are needed before a budget is approved.
But if the council takes up the funding request at its next meeting, that's still two weeks after the courts are expected to be up and running.
"I'm really concerned that we've got two courts that need to be operational July 1," Carmichael said. "So for the council not to have funded what they're going to need is just adding to the problem."
Carmichael said the judges had to change local rules to allow the new judges to use existing magistrates, because under Indiana law they are circuit court magistrates, not superior court.
For the first year, space will be tight but expected to ease after the county offices like Recorder and Treasurer relocate to a new building in the River Ridge Commerce Center next March.
Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman said the new courts will initially be in temporary locations and hopes that the current courtrooms can be used at times. After that, he expects renovations to put all the courtrooms on the first floor of the courthouse, with things like the probation and community corrections upstairs.
"It's going to be a little difficult but hopefully everybody will have patience and we'll just do the best we can," he said, adding that although he had expected the two new judges to be named before now "I'm not critical of the governor or anything. I'm sure it's a tough decision for him."
Coffman said he was part of the discussion Monday during the council meeting, when it was decided that they will have a workshop to get input from the new judges for some of the things they'll need "because it wouldn't do any good to start planning things if they're not even here to be in on it," he said.
