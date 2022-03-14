JEFFERSONVILLE — To bring individuals in recovery together to celebrate their journeys, Clark County CARES will host “We recover through creative expression.”
The March 25 event was originally set for Drug Facts Week in January, when rising COVID-19 cases caused it to be rescheduled.
Music, art and poetry are some examples of the creative expression that will be present at the celebration.
Amy Collins, a peer recovery coach with Scott County THRIVE and member of Clark County CARES, said art is important for those in recovery.
“For a lot of them it is the outlet. It’s what helps keep them going when the world is really loud and messy. They can slip into whatever it is that they do and get them some comfort,” Collins said.
The musical guest at the event will be Dolla Green, a Kentucky rapper who is both in recovery and promotes it, said Clark County CARES member Barb Anderson.
Anderson said Dolla Green is popular in the Louisville area, and the organization tries to bring in individuals from surrounding communities as well.
“You want to bring people in who can inspire them and who know the language of recovery and who also know the life of recovery — you want to build hope,” Anderson said.
“He’s got a lot of insight, and a lot of experience, strength and hope for individuals in recovery,” Collins said.
Collins said she has attended Clark County CARES events like these in the past, and noted that it’s great to get the recovery community together.
Building a support group and community was important for Collins when she first started on her path to recovery, and she said it’s just as important to her today. She related her experience to a saying: the opposite of addiction is connection.
“Connecting through artistic expression, or just connecting through people in general just gives you a lot of satisfaction,” she said.
Anderson said that this will be a time for the recovery community to come together with no stress. She said she hopes that his event helps to remove some of the barriers that these individuals face.
Starting at 6 p.m., the celebration will take place at the Spring Hill EnVision Center in Jeffersonville. The event will have a concert-like atmosphere, Anderson said, but there will also be places for people to congregate and talk.
The family-friendly event will also include food, door prizes and information tables. Poet Aaron Spaulding also will be featured at the celebration.
No one is required to sign up to attend. Anderson said there is a registration link on the Clark County CARES Facebook page that will help give the organization an idea of attendance.
