JEFFERSONVILLE — There was a large crowd for the Saturday evening vigil that ended Drug Facts Week organized by Clark County Cares.
Over 100 people gathered to listen to the names of those who have been lost to drug addiction and overdoses read aloud as candles were lit in their memory. The candle stands for so much more than memories. It is the lighting of commitment from those left behind and those trying to make sense of the systemic destruction by drugs. Solutions had been discussed all week as had history but Saturday evening was about remembering. So those who gathered silently did just that as their names were read by Judge Brad Jacobs as is the custom for Clark County Cares. It is for them we gathered and began this work in the first place.
The ceremony was as somber and beautiful as it always is. So many had worked so hard for the week to not only educate around the issue of addiction but also to remedy and seeks solutions for those trapped in addiction. Guests graced us daily from the opening night with a panel of local experts to those who ran and plan programs on a state level to those who wrote and produced movies about addiction, and to those who wanted to celebrate their own daily journey in recovery. It was a week of successes, tears, and new plans for stronger efforts.
Beth Keeney, the CEO of LifeSpring, reminded us to speak to those who represent us concerning legislation that will dramatically improve service delivery systems through Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 1462. We have to do more as citizens to educate those who serve us and to make sure our issues are supported.
On Tuesday we learned about the partnership with law enforcement and providers in serving those in need as people with medical issues as opposed to treating them as criminals. We have to do things differently if we are going to successfully deal with addiction.
Phil Stucky of Thrive and Judge Jacobs put together a strong group of local law enforcement officers, service providers, and those experiencing addiction and who had begun recovery or worked in the justice system.
Carrie Baylor spoke on day three about second chance employment with both those who had received that second chance and employers who work with second chance opportunities.
Thursday night Jay Chaudhary, director of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction, spoke of changes and partnerships being developed to more holistically deal with addiction.
Friday was the showing of the film The Addict's Wake, hosted by the City of Charlestown and Mayor Treva Hodges and made possible by support from the City of Jeffersonville and the Town of Clarksville. A panel discussion ensued after the film. On Saturday we celebrated family with so much fun and lots of information passed out by local vendors. Special shout out to Freundenburg Medical and Teresa Smallwood for the donation of 15 bicycles that were given to kids on Saturday morning, a fun way to end the week.
Saturday night was the icing on the cake.
To see the people who gathered and to hear Judge Jacobs speak of the need to bring closure to a week of strong education and the daily struggle faced by those affected by addiction was to understand why we do this. To heal, to bring peace to those left behind, and to try with all our might to diminish the hold addiction has on our society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.