CLARK COUNTY— The seventh annual Drug Facts Week hosted by Clark County CARES begins Monday and will continue with a slew of events that aim to educate the community about the opioid problem in Indiana.
Opioid deaths have increased in Clark County in the last two years, according to the county’s health officer, Dr. Eric Yazel, with 2021 being the highest number of deaths since the opioid epidemic in 2016.
Yazel said that the pandemic played a role in this increase as it created the perfect storm for people to fall back into substance abuse or start using for the first time, as financial stress and isolation affected people.
Yazel will discuss more about these deaths from overdoses and insight at the Drug Facts Week panel Monday, as well as what the county is going to do about it and what steps have already been taken.
The panel will take place at 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, at 321 E. Market St., and will include a variety of stakeholders from law enforcement, to people with knowledge on treatment, to those with lived experiences.
The conversations will continue on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 300 Spring Street in Jeffersonville with a panel for law enforcement that will focus on recovery.
The panel will include Denise Poukish, LifeSpring’s senior vice president of forensic services, who will discuss the organization’s mental health and substance abuse programs in the county’s jail.
Videotaped interviews with people who are in recovery will also be shown at 7 p.m. on Tuesday on the Clark County CARES Facebook page.
Wednesday will include a luncheon that aims to facilitate conversation about barriers people with felonies and people in recovery face when looking for employment. Clark County CARES member Barb Anderson said that this will be a time to educate one another when it comes to hiring these workers, as some employers still will not hire them.
“It’s an effort to educate the employment community that these are indeed viable candidates for employment and can strengthen the workforce," Anderson said.
Clark County CARES member Carolyn King said that the event will include conversation on what local businesses are doing to hire people in recovery, and how people with felonies and other charges are able to rejoin the workforce.
The luncheon will take place at the Parnell Training Center Ballroom at 301 Lewman Court.
The week’s keynote speaker will speak twice on Thursday on the topic of recovering through community. Sam Quinones is a journalist and author of two books following the opioid epidemic in the country.
Quinones spoke at a Drug Facts Week event in 2017 to discuss his first nonfiction book, “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic,” that came out in 2015. The author was asked to come back for this year’s event after the release of his second book, “The Last of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth.”
Through his work Quinones has strived to tell everyday stories of those putting in the daily work and helping to repair their own communities on a small, local level.
“Writing my earlier book Dreamland I came to believe that it was so important, that what was the root of all these drug problems is the fact that we have shredded community in so many ways,” he said. “This has left us vulnerable to these devastating forces like drugs and drug trafficking in addition to other things as well.”
Quinones hopes that his talks get across the idea that everyone possesses a defense against the drug epidemic in the country: the need humans have for a community.
“We have turned our back on that for too long as Americans, I believe. The idea is: make yourself useful in helping repair that at the smallest level. Don’t worry that you’re not changing the world overnight.”
“It’s that small stuff that really is the important stuff and will help repair and recover what we’ve spent so much time shredding in our country, which is that feeling of a kind of togetherness that was so essential to us as a culture,” he said.
LifeSpring will host Quinones at 12 p.m. at 404 Spring St. and Clark Memorial Health will host him at 6 p.m. at 1200 Missouri Ave.
The week will end with a candlelight vigil on Sunday at the base of the Big Four Bridge at 5:30 p.m. The vigil will remember those who have lost their lives from substance abuse.
"We take names, remember names of people who have died because many, many of us have lost family members. I would say just about everybody who's involved with Clark County CARES has a personal experience of losing a family member to overdoses," King said.
"Some are overdoses, some are suicide, that's maybe alcohol-related suicide. There's just a number of reasons that people come into despair, and we lose them. So we remember these important people in our community who are no longer with us," she continued.
Clark County CARES also had events scheduled for Friday and Saturday but decided to reschedule them for March in light of the rising COVID-19 cases.
The days included a recovery through poetry, music, art and pizza celebration and a family event for kids that are being raised by other family members while their parents work through recovery. The two events were both scheduled to take place at the EnVision Center in Jeffersonville.
All of the events are open to the public, but due to COVID-19 they will have a 50-person capacity limit. The events will also be live-streamed and recorded on the Clark County CARES Facebook, but anyone interested in attending the events in person can register through the Facebook page.
