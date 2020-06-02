JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark County saw a record number of voters cast ballots through mail-in or absentee in Tuesday’s primary, which County Clerk Susan Popp said was an encouraging sign.
“I think that just says that people feel safe, the integrity of the vote, that they can vote by mail,” she said. “There’s been a lot of rhetoric nationally about the absentees. I think the turnout here showed confidence in voting by mail and I was very pleased to see that.”
Clark County’s turnout was 23.58%, with 21,609 votes cast. Absentee votes accounted for 7,754 of the ballots with 13,855 being cast on election day. During the last Presidential primary year, 2016, Clark County’s turnout was a little more than 32% with 29,757 votes cast in the primary.
This year, Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden were the presumptive choices for the November General election well before the Indiana primary was held.
The parties were close in terms of ballots cast in the Primary. There were 10,930 Republican and 10,629 Democratic ballots cast in Clark County.
“I think primaries can be that way and I think it shows a good split in the county,” Popp said. “We have a good mix. It will make for a very interesting General election. I think it shows that people may look more at the candidate versus the party.”
