CLARK COUNTY — Clark County Community Corrections will move temporarily into the Clark County Courthouse in July while the office looks for a new building to rent.
Community Corrections has been leasing its space in the Youngstown Shopping Center on a month-to-month basis this year, according to Clark County Council President Barbara Hollis. The original owner of the building sold it, so Hollis said Community Corrections knew its time was limited.
Hollis stated at a joint meeting with the Clark County Commissioners on Monday that Community Corrections now has to be out of its current location by July 4.
“They’re in a real hurry-up situation,” Hollis said Monday.
The office is looking for new places they can rent but “not everyone wants them as renters,” according to Hollis.
In the meantime, Community Corrections will move back into the courthouse at 501 E. Court Ave. Hollis said the employees will alternate with half working from home one week and the other working from the courthouse.
“Until the renovation starts, and then they’re going to have to find a place again,” Hollis said.
Renovation is expected to start at the courthouse in September or October if things go as planned, according to commissioner Jack Coffman.
The two county bodies brought up the relocation of Community Corrections in a discussion about considering the purchase of a new building.
Clark County Commissioner President Bryan Glover said that Greater Clark County School Corporation approached the county last year about purchasing the Corden Porter building that was shut down.
The building has 18,000 square feet and is estimated to cost between $450,000 and $600,000.
Glover said that Hollis had previously mentioned possibly using the building to replace the county departments that are leasing spaces, such as Community Corrections, which is paying $3,000 a month for rent.
“If we could somehow get the purchase money from somewhere, if the rent that we’re paying to other places might pay for the operations of the building,” Hollis said.
Owning the building for those departments would give the county more control instead of relying on a lease renewal, Hollis said.
While the purchase of the building itself might be around half a million dollars, the commissioners noted that they do not know what the operational or renovation costs are for the building.
They noted that moving into the River Ridge building presented several costs that were not initially expected, like adding an IT employee and cleaning staff.
The commissioners and council made no official decision on the purchase of the building. The two bodies did decide that it would be worthwhile to look into what leases the county is paying and see if the building could allow them to save money.
