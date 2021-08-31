JEFFERSONVILLE — Ronald Long wrote the name “Bryce Money” onto the sidewalk with chalk on Tuesday morning to honor his late son for International Overdose Awareness Day.
After a group of nearly 40 people gathered outside of Clark Memorial Health for a remembrance walk, Long shared his own story of addiction and recovery with the Intensive Outpatient Therapy program at the hospital, as well as the story of Ian “Bryce” Money, a 33-year-old father who died in May from an overdose.
While Long was not the biological father, he said he lived with Money’s mother for 16 years and had looked after the boy since he was 2 1/2 years old. Long told the group how Money was depressed and, after he finished work one day, turned to opioids, which ultimately killed him.
“Let’s just hope at least one of the people that showed up today and listened to what Jason and I had to say, that maybe when they go home they will just re-evaluate and do something about one of their loved ones so they don’t have to go through like me, losing my son,” Long said.
Jason Morgan also shared with the group his story of addiction, recovery and his time with Intensive Outpatient Therapy (IOP).
“Getting sober is not that bad, but staying sober is,” Morgan said, but commended IOP and the work they do to help him and others. Morgan said he took part in another program but that IOP was a better place for him.
Once everyone was given the opportunity to honor someone who died of an overdose by writing their name in chalk in front of the flagpole and a prayer was said, many of the health care workers headed back inside the hospital and the rest took part in a remembrance walk.
The walk was a meaningful gesture for Morgan. He said “it gives everybody time to think about what’s going on, what’s not going on. ’Cause there are a lot of people out there...that are the people that don’t have a clue about the addiction and where it’s at today. It’s so scary out there on the streets today.”
This is the first year that Clark Memorial Health has done a day of remembrance as a part of International Overdose Awareness Day. The event was hosted by Clark Memorial Health’s behavioral health department.
Registered nurse and Manager of Community Outreach Alicia Rousseau said that the hospital thought this would be a good time to recognize the day as the pandemic has resulted in less of a focus on those who have issues with mental health and addiction as well as the families of those individuals.
“We just want to take the opportunity to bring it back to the limelight, celebrate, hope, work with those families who have had to deal with suicide and addiction, remembering those they’ve lost,” Rousseau said.
There were several booths set up at the entrance to the hospital on Tuesday that were providing information relating to addiction and recovery. The Center for Women and Families, LifeSpring, WorkOne and the NEST (Nurture, Encourage, Stabilize, Test) program were among those with booths.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel was present at the beginning of the day talking to those working the booths to show his support and thank them for their work in trying to decrease the number of deaths from overdoses.
"I give a lot of credit to the recovery community for responding when they saw things headed in the wrong direction," Yazel said.
Yazel explained that if things continue the way they are, this year could account for the most deaths from overdoses in Clark County since the information has been recorded.
Before the pandemic, the county saw a 40% decrease in the number of overdoses and deaths since the height of the opioid epidemic in 2016, Yazel said.
Yazel attributed the increase to several aspects related to the pandemic, including the forced closure of many recovery programs, decompensated mental health and social distancing that prevented those in recovery from fully supporting each other.
While this is not the way they wanted to find out, Yazel said that this increase in deaths since the closure of recovery programs emphasized how impactful they were on the community. He said that to bring the number of overdoses and related deaths back down, they are working to reinforce these recovery programs and also find more creative outreach programs.
Yazel also said that they are trying to increase Narcan training, so people better know how to administer the emergency medication that is used to treat opioid overdoses.
