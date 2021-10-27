CLARK COUNTY — Clark County has more tobacco users than both the state and national averages and a community panel met Monday to discuss how tobacco companies target certain demographics, particularly youth.
Clark County’s Health Officer, Dr. Eric Yazel, one of the panelists, said that while he sees all ages in the emergency room for emergencies related to smoking and vaping, he noted that Clark Memorial Hospital is seeing a larger number of the younger population represented than it has before.
Several examples were shown in a video of high school students being hospitalized from side effects of vaping. Yazel said that while the hospital might not be seeing these cases in droves, it is not unusual to see a young person come in with these effects.
“Our youth have a perception that it’s completely safe and your biggest concern is just not getting caught,” Yazel said.
Panel moderator Annie Reiss, Clark County tobacco prevention coordinator for LifeSpring, shared the same concern about students not understanding health risks of vape pens. She said that many of the students she has spoken with say they like it because it calms them and helps them deal with the stress of school.
“So many of the students that you talk to will tell you, when you try to explain to them what’s going on with the vape and what’s in it, ‘No, it’s just a vape. It’s just water,’” Reiss said.
Yazel said that among other physical health issues, 50% of youth that are active vapers will be diagnosed with anxiety or depression-related conditions later on in life. With developing brains being more susceptible to the effects of nicotine, he explained that it is more likely to see these effects on mental health if smoking or vaping is started early.
The panel highlighted that there are over 15,000 flavors of vape pens available, including many candy and dessert flavors that target the younger population. Yazel noted that the preservatives used in vapes can lead to lungs collapsing.
Nicotine effects that are a possibility for all tobacco users, according to Yazel, include increased blood pressure, aneurysms, headaches, sexual dysfunction.
“From head to toe, there’s a laundry list of conditions that all are adversely affected by nicotine,” Yazel said.
Clark County has a higher percentage of lung cancer deaths per 100,000 residents at 61.2%, compared to both the state, at 49.4%, and the country, at 34.8%, according to the American Lung Association’s State of Tobacco report updated in September.
The same report shows that 23.6% of the adult population in Clark County smoke, compared to 19% for the state and 14% for the country.
One of the reasons for this that Reiss discussed is that Indiana is considered a “guinea pig state” by tobacco companies, where products can be shipped to and tested out. Reiss said she specifically remembers some New Albany residents receiving MarkTen vape pens in the mail, having never ordered them, to test out.
Reiss also mentioned that a reason for more tobacco users in the area could be because Clark County residents worked at the tobacco factories in Louisville and because some Southern Indiana farms grew tobacco for tobacco companies.
Reiss and Jeffersonville High School student panelist Shawn Cecil shared examples of tobacco companies targeting marginalized groups, using sales initiatives to attract low-income and minority populations.
Yazel said they do see these populations disproportionately represented in the hospital’s ER patients.
“They’re not just targeting a population that’s more vulnerable from a sales standpoint, they’re taking advantage of a population that doesn’t have the same access to quality care,” Yazel said.
The panel was hosted by the Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition and also included Indiana State Representative Rita Fleming, New Washington High School Principal Ginger Whitis, Silver Creek High School’s behavioral support teacher Jessica Hoskins and Clare Banet, the juvenile probation officer for Clark County.
