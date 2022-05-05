CLARK COUNTY — With $19 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds left over at the end of 2021, Clark County is considering a number of requests to use the money.
The county was originally allocated $22.94 million from the federal program last year. About $4 million was used for projects, premium pay and to pay for emergency management services.
This year, the commissioners and Clark County Council are considering a variety of projects and uses for ARP funds.
Requests the Clark County Commissioners and Clark County Council discussed at their last joint workshop included sewer and wastewater improvements for the Town of Borden, North Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion for Jeffersonville and EMS services.
Clark County Commissioners president Bryan Glover said that Borden was asking for $1 million for the improvements and the council and commissioners are considering partnering with the town with about $750,000.
Initially the City of Jeffersonville was looking for $10 million to go toward the plant expansion, but Glover said the most recent request was for $5 million.
“We would consider being a partner with the City of Jeff and that expansion, we just haven't come up with a figure as of yet,” Glover said.
Last year, Clark County paid $350,000 from ARP funds for six months of a 12-month contract for EMS service.
Glover said they might pay for three months of EMS service this year with $262,500 from ARP funds, but they are still working through potential funding for the service through other county avenues.
Clark County has not been quick to spend ARP funding, partly because it is looking into each request in depth.
Glover said they are ensuring that the projects they are funding are shovel-ready or at least have a pretty good estimate on what the projects will cost. He said they do not want to invest $1 million in a $20-million project and just have the money sit idle.
“We want to make sure that this money is put into projects that you’re going to see a rapid turn-around, and citizens, taxpayers are going to see their money invested in projects that they can look at and see every day,” he said.
Last year Glover also noted that the county was waiting to see if federal guidance would expand what could be done with the money.
A final rule for ARP use was released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Jan. 6 of this year.
The biggest thing the county took away from the final ruling was in regard to lost tax revenue. Glover said that from how the county understood the revisions, they would be able to recover from ARP funding up to $10 million of lost tax revenue due to COVID-19.
“If we were to recover that and recoup that money and bring that into the county, how could we use that for projects that still fall under the guidelines of ARP but maybe hasn’t been requested from local municipalities or unincorporated areas,” he said.
Glover said that about 80% to 90% of the requests are for water and/or wastewater projects.
Glover said that they see a lot of need for these types of projects in unincorporated areas because the county has not had outside funding to help in at least the eight years he has been a commissioner.
“Those areas, they do need upgrades and they do improvements. This has really been a windfall for them to kind of tap into,” he said.
Glover said that the county has a lot of area they are in charge of, compared with a city, which affects how ARP funds might be needed and used.
“We have control from Bethlehem to Starlight. There’s a lot of small unincorporated areas between those two points that really need our help, and this ARP funding was good for that,” he said.
Looking at the projects that have already been approved by the county, Glover said that they are all seeing progress and some construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.