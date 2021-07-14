JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Council has approved initial budgets for two new judges seated at the start of the month — funding that will allow the new courts to hire staffing and purchase supplies.
Clark County Superior Court No. 5 Judge Abe Navarro and Clark County Superior Court No. 6 Judge Kyle Williams were sworn in June 30, shortly after being named by Gov. Eric Holcomb as the first justices to be seated in the new courts, which were created during the 2020 legislative session.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Clark County Council approved an appropriation for roughly $205,000 to fund the two new courts over the next several months, although the topic could be broached at a later council meeting to appropriate more. Of this, Navarro's court will get around $75,500, which includes supplies, operating costs and two staff members which he hired this week. Williams' court will receive $129,600, which includes supplies, operating costs and four staff members expected to be hired soon.
Clark County circuit courts Presiding Judge Vicki Carmichael had previously requested just over $300,000 for the two new courts at the June meeting, but the council tabled the vote, waiting until the judges had been named by the governor. This was the same amount on the Monday meeting agenda, which was lowered after discussion.
County judges' salaries are paid by the state except for $5,000 the county pays each year. The Clark County Council previously approved $2,500 for each for the second half of 2021.
Designated as superior courts until 2025, the new courts must have their own supplies and staff, and cannot share resources as the unified Clark County circuit courts already in place do. They will transition to circuit courts at the start of the year after the 2024 November election.
Both judges started right away the morning after their swearing-in ceremony, but their case loads are transitioning in on different timelines.
Navarro, who will be hearing divorce cases and all misdemeanors except DUIs, has already started doing initial hearings in Circuit Court No. 3 that will eventually be transferred to him. Meanwhile, he's researching whether a new probation department will be needed for his court.
"I'm happy, this is great," he said. "I miss being the chief public defender but I love the new challenge I have. I'm just blessed to be here."
He added that "taking the oath itself was so deep and meaningful. It's just something that I will never forget."
Williams, who will handle civil cases, started hearing protective orders and child support cases first thing; the remainder of his civil docket will be moved from other courts over the coming months.
They'll be in temporary courtrooms until the county offices — which now share the same building — move to a new location at the River Ridge Commerce Center next year. Along with securing staffing this week, the new judges are ordering equipment and supplies.
Williams said although some things are still in flux, he's hit the ground running with a positive attitude.
"Kind of reminds me of when I hung out my shingle as a lawyer; I had a space I'd rented and that was about it," Williams said, of the temporary situation. "You could either have a positive attitude about it and meet the challenges as they come or you can just panic and I'm not a panicking kind of guy. One of my favorite phrases is 'line them up and knock them down,' and that's what we're doing."
Both say the circuit courts have been extremely helpful in the first two weeks, and Navarro said the two new staff he's been able to hire "both have excellent talents; their skills come immediately into play."
He added that he spent the first 12 days acclimating and relearning the job; he previously served as an appointed circuit court judge in the late 2000s.
"Technology has changed, the court case allocation was very different; I dealt with a variety of matters and very little in misdemeanors," he said. "It's just a reorientation."
