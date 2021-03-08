JEFFERSONVILLE — The bulk of Clark County government offices aside from judicial operations could be in a new home by early 2022.
More details of the pending move were discussed Monday during a joint session of the Clark County Commissioners and Clark County Council. In December, the commissioners approved buying space inside an under-construction building in River Ridge Commerce Center's office park.
The potential $6.5 million deal would provide the county with the first two floors of the office building, with River Ridge occupying the top floor for the authority's business operations.
It's on schedule to be the first office building inside the commerce center, and Jerry Acy, executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority, said the third-floor should be finished by late August.
If the county finalizes a bond structure and OKs the financing, Commissioners President Jack Coffman said the public offices could be moved to River Ridge by January or February.
But he emphasized there's a lot of work left to be done to complete the deal and to prepare for the move.
“We're just scratching the surface right now,” Coffman said.
The county will also have to spend funds to renovate the current government center for judicial operations.
The space is needed as the county prepares to make room in the current government center for two additional courts and other services including probation. The government building will be transformed into a judicial center once the move is finalized.
The commissioners opted for the River Ridge site, which will provide about 30,000 square feet of space, over a location along Veterans Parkway. Based on the preliminary deal, the county would also acquire 2/3 of the property on the site.
Commissioner Bryan Glover said the River Ridge property is a better deal fiscally and added that the authority was in a better place to meet the county's timeline. He said the commerce center has specific standards that can help guard the integrity of the site and surrounding properties.
“Here we feel like we're protecting our assets because we're building in a business park,” Glover said.
The initial appraisal shows the county is getting a good deal, and Acy explained that it's not a mistake. River Ridge has donated acreage to Jeffersonville, Charlestown and Utica, and the authority believed it should do something more for Clark County for its partnership, he said.
According to County Attorney Scott Lewis, the first appraisal valued the property and office space at $8.6 million, more than $2.1 million above the asking price. By state law, the county will be required to acquire a second appraisal before it can approve the deal. The buying price can't be more than the average of the two appraisals.
The asking price for the Veterans Parkway location was reported by the commissioners to be $8 million.
Acy said having the county occupy a building along with River Ridge would also set a great example for the first true office building in the park, which is an industrial hub.
River Ridge is adding a pond near the entrance to the office park to enhance the aesthetic appeal near where the county building would be located.
“It will be a most impressive entrance,” Acy said.
Moving forward, the council will need to approve a resolution in support of the purchase, and the county will have to approve the bonding for the purchase. The county will likely form a nonprofit building entity that actually handles the bonds with the county making payments through the conduit to keep the debt away from the county's limit.
And while the deal may answer the short-term needs for the county, there could be more issues down the road.
Coffman said he recently toured Corden Porter — one of two school buildings Greater Clark County Schools is set to close due to budget issues — at the invitation of some local officials. Though he said the school system hasn't had the building appraised, he added that if the asking price weren't too steep, it could make sense for the county to purchase it.
It would be perfect for administrative uses and could add needed parking for the judicial center, which will still be the county's responsibility in the future, he continued.
Coffman said it's more of the kind of purchase that would help address needs that could arise over the next few decades.
Though it's an older structure, Coffman said he was surprised with the condition of the building.
“It looks like a brand new building when you walk inside of it,” Coffman said.
