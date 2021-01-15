INDIANAPOLIS — Clark and Floyd counties both crossed a threshold in their total number of COVID-19 cases, topping 10,000 and 6,000, respectively, in the Friday report from the Indiana Department of Health.
Clark cases rose to 10,032 with the addition of 81 new diagnoses. Sixty-three more cases in Floyd brought its total to 6,028.
One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Clark, making its total number of deaths 129. Floyd deaths held at 105.
Statewide, 4,744 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 583,160 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 8,872 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 42 from the previous day. Another 374 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 2,806,743 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,792,291 on Thursday. A total of 6,328,023 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Clark County's seven-day positivity rate for unique persons was 27.4%, compared to the state's rate of 25.4% and Floyd County's rate of 23.2%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.