MEMPHIS — Emergency crews are working to clean up a diesel fuel spill in Clark County about a week after it was first noticed.
About 6.5-miles of petroleum sheening with pockets of diesel fuel has been observed along Silver Creek. The spill was first spotted on Feb. 10.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said the Clark County Health Department notified the state about diesel fuel flowing along an un-named drainage ditch in Memphis last week. The fuel was seen in front of the Memphis Christian Church.
Authorities identified the spill and said it was a mix of the fuel and storm water, coming from the Love's Travel Stop 335 on Blue Lick Road, in Memphis.
The cause of the spill is a system failure with the underground storage tank at the travel center that is being investigated.
The cause of the failure is under investigation, however it appears its a result of multiple releases from underground piping for an unknown amount of time.
The state said there's been no observed impacts to fish or wildlife from this spill. No adverse impacts to the drinking water have been observed.
The quantity of the spilled fuel hasn't been determined.
