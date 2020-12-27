INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County saw another milestone in the pandemic, as the latest report from the Indiana Department of Health showed the county has topped 8,000 in total number of COVID-19 cases.
Data released Sunday showed Clark County at 8,027, with the addition of 55 new virus cases. One new death was reported, as well, for a total number of deaths at 108.
Floyd County's death total remained 92, but 42 new cases were reported, for a total of 4,909.
Statewide, the report showed 1,844 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 493,841 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 7,496 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 35 from the previous day. Another 347 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 2,600,211 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,595,969 on Saturday. A total of 5,536,056 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 23.5%, compared to Clark's at 22.8% and Floyd's at 20.5%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
