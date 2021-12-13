JEFFERSONVILLE — Chris Coyle was elected as the new Chairman of the Clark County Democratic Party during a caucus on Dec. 9. Former Chairman Joe Weber stepped down from the position in November.
"It is an honor to be selected by my fellow Democrats to lead our local party," Coyle said. "We're going to do some great work in 2022. The Clark County Democratic Party is open to all who have an interest in improving our community. Currently in American Politics, there's too much extremism and too little common sense. We're going to do our part to change that."
Coyle says his priorities as chair will be modernizing the party's campaign capabilities and expanding the party by emphasizing transparency, inclusiveness and empowering voters.
"We have no purity tests in our party. We can have disagreements without being disagreeable. If you believe that local government should be accountable, responsive, and serve all of the citizens, then that's a great place to start a conversation with the Clark County Democrats."
A retired paramedic, Coyle also has 20 years of experience working in both partisan and advocacy campaigns throughout Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science from IU Southeast and a master's degree in Political Management from George Washington University.
As chair, Coyle will fill the remainder of the current term, which expires in 2025.
