CLARK COUNTY – The Clark County Office of Emergency Communications move has been delayed due to flood damage from a pipe bursting.
A new dispatch center was built due to the old building needing upkeep and many improvements. Officials said it wasn't large enough and the center need to be moved to a better location.
The new office will be in the River Ridge Commerce Center on the Charlestown side of the industrial field, 309 Lentz Ave. Construction for the new office started in August 2021.
The move was planned to begin about two weeks ago, but it was delayed from the flood damage done to the building. It is believed that the pipe burst due to an improper installation of the coupling.
So far, the new office has cost around $5.3 million to make. The cost for repairs was unknown as of Monday.
“There’s significant damage to the flooring and drywall, but other than that it shouldn’t be too much of a setback,” said Brad Meixell, executive director of Clark County Emergency Communications.
As of Monday, Meixell didn't know how long the flooding will set back the move. Later this week, he will have a better idea of how long repairs will take.
“We’ve already overcome most of the issues that we’ve had through the construction and configuration of our systems,” Meixell said.
The new office will enhance training for employees, have conference rooms, better storage and have a better suited shop for making repairs.
Getting people to work dispatch has been a challenge for the office.
“It’s a hard position to fill,” said Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman. “Because these are all new facilities now, I think it’s going to be more friendly to the employees, less issues with problems, aesthetics and things like that.”
Individual desks will be set up to fit the employees needs. Since employees will be looking at a screen for up to 10 hours, they need to have a comfortable setting to perform their duties, Coffman added.
Last year, the office had 5,163 calls from July 1 to the 9. This year they have received 5,042 calls for the same days.
“As we expand and get bigger and bigger, we need a top-notch dispatch center to work from,” Coffman said. “We service more and more citizens now, we’re up to about 120,000 or so residents and our old center wasn’t really equipped to handle that influx of calls. This new center will take care of that, it’ll be a great improvement for our citizens.”
