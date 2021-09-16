CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Drainage Board and a private planning company in a meeting Thursday with county officials presented a case for increased funding and payment options for a more formal stormwater department or program for the county.
The joint workshop with the Clark County Commissioners and the Clark County Council was requested by the drainage board to discuss funding for creating the structure.
As of now, the drainage board does not have dedicated funding for updating and replacing culverts and small drainage structures, which is typically paid for with general funds. The cost now adds up to about $80,000 annually, according to Rob Huckaby of OHM Advisors, the private planning firm.
OHM presented an itemized stormwater budget on behalf of the drainage board that showed the estimated cost of future planning efforts. The total estimated stormwater program costs for 2022 is $845,000 and increases to $896,461 in 2024 in the plan.
Along with needing funding for equipment and materials, the costs included the addition of several new employees, including a drainage crew foreman, operator and laborer.
During the presentation, Huckaby said that the current stormwater program does not sustainably inspect and replace infrastructure. The addition of new employees would allow for routine inspections and replacement projects.
“You should be inspecting this infrastructure every couple years, at a minimum,” Huckaby said, breaking down the necessity of funds. “Also, you have to expect that there’s maintenance and replacement costs associated with this.”
Huckaby also noted the importance of adding a maintenance crew and coordinator of the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program to support the program and remain in compliance with it.
“The maintenance program will also support the MS4 program side of things. If we can get maintenance taken care of, that's going to help us get ahead of some of the MS4 water quality requirements as well,” Huckaby said.
Several funding suggestions were presented to county officials including the option to take money from the general fund, a flat rate stormwater fee and an impervious-based stormwater fee.
Using the general fund seemed to be dismissed fairly quickly among county officials and a lot of the discussion revolved around the hypotheticals of implementing a user fee.
Council member Barbara Hollis said she has listened to discussion about stormwater funding for years.
“I think we all want clean water ways, we want safe highways to ride on. We just need to bite the bullet and get it done,” Hollis said, “I don’t feel we can do it with the general fund, we need to implement a fee. I mean, most of Clark County people are paying a fee already.”
The drainage board said that if a user fee was decided on, it would apply to the entire unincorporated county.
“The entire county will reap the benefit from this program,” drainage board member Tim Hunt said.
While the entire panel seemed to agree that the work needed to be done, commissioners Connie Sellers and Bryan Glover expressed concern about implementing a fee only to have it be increased the following year to keep up with the stormwater program budget.
Glover also noted that the majority of the budget goes toward establishing the department and paying a fee might be a hard pill for residents to swallow if they are not seeing work being done.
“If I pay for a water fee countywide, I get water. If I pay a drainage fee I may not see any work on my drainage issues for seven, eight, 10 years because there’s not enough money in the program to fund what needs to be done,” Glover said.
No official decisions were made at the meeting regarding providing more funding to the drainage board or creating a stormwater department, and the joint panel said they would come back to the discussion if a rate study is done.
