CLARK COUNTY — During the canvassing process Wednesday, it was discovered that some ballots did not tabulate after being run through a voting machine during Tuesday's election, Clark County Clerk Susan Popp told the News and Tribune.
In a text message late Wednesday evening, Popp said the Clark County Election Board will meet at 10 a.m. Friday to canvass the votes.
On Thursday, Popp said the issue was discovered while she was performing the standard reconciliation process. She didn't confirm how many ballots were affected.
In a news release Wednesday evening, Clark County Democratic Party Chair Chris Coyle said 1,700 absentee ballots were not included in the unofficial vote totals released Tuesday night.
Many of the top races in Clark County, including Coyle's race for clerk, were won by Republicans by margins well over 1,700 votes. But incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming's District 71 state representative race against Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was decided by 35 votes, with Hawkins winning the contest based on the unofficial tallies released Tuesday night and confirmed Wednesday by Popp and Floyd County officials when asked for comment by the News and Tribune.
While primarily located in Clark County, District 71 does include a small portion of Floyd County.
Popp said in the text message Wednesday night the issue with the uncounted ballots was discovered after speaking to the News and Tribune.
On Thursday, Popp said all ballots are secure and officials from both parties were involved in Tuesday's election process to ensure fairness. She emphasized the election board will be transparent and that Friday's canvass is open to the public.
"This is not about partisan politics, it's about making sure each person's vote is counted," Popp said. "This is an open process. We want to make sure people get all of the facts."
The meeting is slated to be held in the basement of the Clark County Judicial Center along Court Avenue.
Coyle and other Democratic Party officials believe the uncounted ballots could sway close races in their candidates' favor.
"The Indiana House Democratic Caucus remains confident that after all votes are counted, Rita Fleming will remain the representative for Indiana's 71st House district," said Hannah Smith, communications director for the Indiana House Democratic Caucus.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.