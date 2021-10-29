CLARK COUNTY — Seven grants have been awarded to the Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) through October, totaling $411,171 to be used on purchasing equipment and updating emergency mitigation plans.
The grants were awarded by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) and will aid in a variety of projects that will sustain the county’s ability to prepare for and prevent emergencies, according to EMA Director Gavan Hebner.
“We kind of reviewed the funding notices and what they were looking for, and we fit projects [into] those priorities that also matched the state priority, the national priority and we also had them at the local priority of where that would fit into our response plan,” Hebner said.
Hebner said that the projects will start at the beginning of the year, and many of them have a two- to three-year period of performance, meaning they are expected to have used the grant funding in that time frame.
One project Hebner is hoping to have completed by mid-2022 will involve the Clark County Fairgrounds. The $149,909 awarded from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program will go toward adding public address and mass notification systems at the fairgrounds.
Hebner said that by adding the systems the county will be able to notify those at the fairgrounds in case of an active aggressor, severe weather or other hazardous emergencies that would require people to get out of harm's way or seek shelter.
In addition to the notification systems, the grant will allow EMA to implement a camera system. Hebner said that the camera information will be shared with the 911 center as well as on-scene responders at the fairgrounds.
While Hebner said he thinks all of the future projects are great, he is particularly anticipating this one.
“That event's venue there, it’s such a community event, we want to be able to protect that event and make it a memorable place, we don’t want it to be somebody’s bad memory that an emergency or disaster happened there,” Hebner said.
EMA was awarded two grants from the State Homeland Security Grant Program that will be used to address issues deemed both priority and non-priority.
The project that fell under the priority focus of emerging threats and technology is the drone-detection system. The $136,500 grant will be used to purchase two vehicle-mounted drone-detection units for the county.
“That will give us the ability to detect drones and drone operators at special events, like Thunder Over Louisville, and other open-air events,” Hebner said.
Hebner said the devices will be used to detect drones at special and outdoor events where drones could be a problem interfering with emergency operations or become a danger to event-goers.
The $48,455 non-priority grant from the State Homeland Security Grant Program will fund the purchase of a mass casualty incident response trailer. The trailer will be full of medical equipment and supplies and could treat 50 to 75 patients during a mass casualty incident.
“Once we get the equipment squared away, we’ll start working with our public safety partners to determine how the trailer will be deployed, what types of incidents it will go to,” Hebner said, noting that the trailer will be available at high-traffic events.
The grant fund created at Thursday’s Clark County Commissioners meeting was for a $39,999 grant awarded to the county through the Emergency Performance Grant. The money will be used to buy new computers and monitors as well as new furniture and supplies for the emergency operations center.
“All of this will just allow us to update the emergency operations center and to be able to improve the technology that we use between the coordination point. The EOC is the heart and soul of the disaster response at a local level,” Hebner said.
The Hazardous Material and Emergency Preparedness Grant was awarded to the county’s EMA in the amount of $15,000. The grant will allow EMA to conduct a commodity flow study to identify the frequency and types of hazardous materials transported across the county, by roadway, highway systems, local state roads, ground and water, according to Hebner.
Hebner said that it took about three months for the study to be completed the last time, in 2012.
EMA was awarded $19,457 through the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant to update the county’s multi-hazard mitigation plan. The five-year plan identifies various threats and hazards the county faces and what mitigation strategies the planning team can develop, according to Hebner.
Lastly, EMA wrote a grant proposal to the Indiana Homeland Security Foundation Grant for $1,850 on behalf of the Borden-Wood Township Fire Department. The awarded funds will be used to purchase an updated automated external defibrillator for the fire department.
“We strive to support our public safety partners through different specialized equipment and different specialized services. One of the things that I like to do is write grants. I think that helps build our relationships with our community and public safety partners,” Hebner said.
Hebner thinks that grants provide a unique opportunity for EMA to support the local level of disaster response.
“Being able to build and strengthen the local emergency management program through the use of grants I think is a fantastic way to really give back to the community and show we’re here to support them in a disaster or an emergency,” Hebner said.
EMA has been setting up grants funds with the county commissioners since being awarded the grants in October, to have money appropriated by the Clark County Council. Because all of the grants are 100% reimbursable, the council has to match the grants with taxpayer money that will be reimbursed by IDHS.
Hebner said that they will be reimbursed for individual costs throughout the projects, rather than for a total amount at the end. He said they will try not to take local dollars from the funds for more than 30 to 45 days, but it will depend on what the state’s process of reimbursement looks like.
EMA began applying for the grants when they became available back in May. Hebner said that the agency took about two to three weeks to develop a proposal, after identifying a handful of projects it would like to see funded.
As EMA is looking ahead to these new projects, Hebner noted that the agency is still supporting its health department partners.
“While we’re still responding to COVID, we’re still also preparing for the next emergency,” Hebner said.
