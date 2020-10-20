CLARK COUNTY — In response to a "significant increase in community spread of COVID-19" locally and statewide, the Clark County Health Department has partnered with Clark Memorial Health to expand testing.
The Clark Community testing site is now open on 10th Street in Jeffersonville, and joins the state department of health testing site at Sam Gwin Drive in Clarksville, which has been open for several months. Both are free.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported that as of the end of Monday there had been a total of 150,664 positive cases statewide — 2,854 among Clark County residents and 1,748 among Floyd County residents.
The state reported 1,551 new cases between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19 and 48 new deaths between Oct. 8 and Oct. 19, pushing total deaths statewide to 3,775.
Clark County has reported 33 new cases between Sunday and Monday; Floyd has reported 21 cases detected Monday. There have been 61 Clark County deaths and 67 Floyd County deaths.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel continues to emphasize the vigilance needed to stay healthy as indoor activities increase in the fall and winter, and as the risk for seasonal flu grows.
"These activities can quickly lead to increased COVID-19 transmission throughout the community," he said in a news release announcing the additional testing. The health department urges residents to continue to take precautions including avoiding large crowds, washing hands often, maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home if sick.
Local health leaders encourage everyone able to receive the seasonal flu shot to do so as soon as possible, as "it is unclear how COVID-19 and the seasonal flu will change the course of disease in the community," the news release said. The health department provides the flu vaccination for insured and in some case, uninsured residents. For more information, call the Clark County health Department at 812-282-7521.
