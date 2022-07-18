CHARLESTOWN — The Clark County Farmer’s Appreciation recognition and award ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds. Since 2016, the organization has acknowledged farmers who have made great contributions to their communities and beyond.
The event started out with the welcome, the presentation of colors by the Charlestown American Legion’s color guard, and the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the introduction of the special guests, Vice Chairperson Paul Graff introduced the winners and provided a little background information about each one. Chairperson Sharon Hubbard presented the awards. The five winners in each category included: Steve and Jackie Fouts of Best Berry Farm for the Urban award; Blake Burgin for the Young Beginner award; Alan McCoy for the Heritage Farmer award, Oliver and Tim Book for the Next Generation award; and Elmer Graff for the Heritage Farmer award.
Tom Kendrick thanked and acknowledged all the sponsors who made the event possible. Following that, they gave out raffle ticket door prizes to children and adults. Some of the door prizes included cookies, goat cheese, handmade signs and grill tools. Hubbard also wanted to acknowledge Brian Bast, who created the wooden award signs for the event. Guests also had the option of participating in a silent auction, which featured a variety of items.
Farmers are important to not only their communities, but also to their nation and world at large. David Trotter addressed current issues concerning American farms and farmers.
“If we do not take care of our land and plan accordingly, we will be importers of food instead of exporters of our excellent crops,” he said.
According to Trotter, lots of farmland has already been lost in this country alone. “We’ve already lost eleven million acres of land. And we’re estimating a loss of a lot more by 2040,” he said.
Some might be inclined to take agriculture for granted, which is why it is important to educate the public about their local farms and just how important they are.
Following the conclusion of the program, cake and ice cream were served, and guests were invited to view videos in which farmers talked about their crops. Hovie Crace, who made the films, is a former 4-H committee member and is very involved in the cause of saving and preserving modern architecture. The committee members will show the 2022 videos in the food stand building this week.
The annual event is very important to the committee, and they are happy and grateful for its ongoing success.
“This is big for us. Without the sponsors, this event wouldn’t be possible. Our committee is also wonderful,” Hubbard said of the event and all its contributors.
Jennifer Abbott, another valued member of the committee, said the following about the event, “We are very proud of this program. We would like to see other countries pick up this program or something similar.”
Abbott went on to say the program has grown since they held their first awards ceremony in 2016. She, along with the rest of the committee, hope agricultural awareness will spread to many other counties in the state. The more education the public receives about farming, the more inclined they are to support local farms and farmers.
Kevin Vissing, a former committee member and Clark County councilman, was also in attendance.
“I grew up on a dairy farm in Charlestown Township, Highway 403. There used to be around 33 dairy farmers when I was growing up, and now there is only one. We had many farmers who worked in town. In my opinion, true farmers earn income only from their farm,” he said.
Hubbard said anyone who wants to volunteer to be a part of the committee should contact Jennifer Abbott via the Clark County Farmers Appreciation Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ClarkCountyFarmers.
For those who would like more information about events at the 2022 Clark County 4-H Fair, please visit their website at https://clarkcountyfairgrounds.com/4h-resources/2019-clark-county-4-h-fair-2/.
