SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark County and Floyd County combined to report 137 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
There were two new deaths reported in Clark County, bringing the county's total to 224 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 4,368 new cases reported Friday and 32 more deaths. As of Friday, 82.1% of Indiana's ICU beds were in use. About 50% of the beds were occupied for non-COVID patients.
