JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Republican Party held a caucus Monday evening to fill a vacancy on the Jeffersonville City Council. The caucus was called to fill the Jeffersonville District 4 seat, which was vacated by Sheriff Scottie Maples on Jan 1 as the result of Maples' election to his current position.
Scott Anderson, 44, a lifelong Jeffersonville resident, was unanimously elected to succeed Maples and will fill out the remainder of the current term. Anderson currently works as a Corporal with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and has served more than 20 years in law enforcement.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to serve in a new capacity,” Anderson said after the caucus. “This is something I have thought about doing for quite a while, and I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity when it presented itself.”
Clark County Republican Chairman Jamey Noel said he looks forward to seeing Anderson serve in his new role and is looking forward to seeing Anderson run for the seat in this year’s municipal election.
“Scott has spent his career as a public servant already, and I have no doubt he’ll hit the ground running in representing a growing district in our growing city,” Noel said.
Anderson said his immediate goals include getting acclimated to his new role and learning as much as he can while preparing for the coming election.
“Jeffersonville has come a long way in the last 10 years," Anderson said. "I'm anxious to help continue that trend any way I can."
