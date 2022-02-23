CLARK COUNTY — Clark County government offices will be moved to the River Ridge Commerce Center this spring.
The county's portion of the three-story building is expected to be completed at the end of March, and Clark County Commissioners President Bryan Glover said the county plans to begin moving in shortly after.
“Once everything is established at the new building and IT is set up and everything is ready to go, our department will move probably office by office,” Glover said.
Once an office is moved and set up, Glover said they will come back and move in another. An outside group will give an estimate on how long it will take to move after it comes in and reviews the space, according to Glover.
Most of the moving will be of files, computers and desk items, Glover said. Some furniture will be taken from the current government building on Court Avenue, but most will be new. The new furniture is expected to be delivered at the end of March.
Once relocated, Clark County government offices will take up two of the three floors that compose the River Ridge Development Authority building at 300 Corporate Drive.
The third floor serves as the headquarters for the authority, as the structure is the first office building in River Ridge's office park.
Glover commended the new location for several reasons. One of the big reasons why Glover found this site to be so appealing is that it is a part of a class A business park. With this site, he said there is no concern of another building being put up that would not meet or exceed the standard of the new government building.
“This is an area that’s designed for this type of building, and one of the reasons we did it [is] because it does protect our investment,” he said.
For Clark County residents, Glover said that this new site will allow for easier access, with more parking that is more conducive.
“We have a good flow to building that offices are set next to each other that typically interact with each other. So we expect a user to be able to come in and have a very quick experience, if that's what they want, of being able to park, being able to conduct business, go back to their car and go,” he said.
Not being located in downtown Jeffersonville, Glover said that this new location offers less traffic and easier travels to and from.
The building will also give county employees a fresh beginning, Glover said.
“The building is just really set up in a way that it allows everybody to do the business they want to do in the most fast, efficient and effective way, and it offers a new start for our employees,” he said.
The current government center along Court Avenue will be converted into a judicial center, housing courts and related offices.
A ribbon cutting will be held for the new government center once the offices have settled and gotten through tax season, Glover said, but no date has been set.
