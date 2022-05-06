CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County government officially moved into its new location in River Ridge Development Authority's building at 300 Corporate Drive in Jeffersonville.
The final move into the new building was made over last weekend, so office workers are still unpacking and organizing their spaces.
The building is completely open to the public and all offices are operating. All public meetings going forward will take place at the new location.
The former Court Avenue building is being converted into a justice center, housing courts and court offices.
