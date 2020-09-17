INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that 850 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 108,646 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,253 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Twenty-three new positive cases have been recorded in Clark County, bringing the total to 2,050. Floyd County has 11 new positive cases, making its total 1,279. Sixty-one people have died from COVID-19 in Floyd County, an addition of one from the previous total. Clark County has had 56 deaths.
To date, 1,269,650 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,261,892 on Wednesday. A total of 1,788,208 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
