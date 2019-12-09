JEFFERSONVILLE — A narrow path cuts through the vital records room at the Clark County Health Department building on Duncan Avenue in Jeffersonville, offering only necessary access to the filing cabinets that line the walls of the small space.
Several of its employee offices — small for one person — are the shared workspace of often two people.
This is where the health department has been housed for the past 12 years rent-free, in a bungalow house owned by Clark Memorial Health. Before that, the department had been in a smaller, single-story building nearby.
"We were excited to move to that Duncan Avenue address, but we quickly outgrew it," Health Department Administrator Laura Lindley said. And while she said the department has been very appreciative of the hospital's generosity over the years, the county is growing — and staff just needs more space.
That will soon be a reality, when the department relocates from its cramped, aging quarters to a newly renovated facility — a move officials say will improve operations and residents' experience and work conditions.
The search for a new location for the health department began well before its lease with the hospital ended in July. But many of the buildings were far too costly — $1 million to $2 million for the building, alone, before renovations.
But in February, the Clark County Commissioners purchased a former eye doctor's office at 1201 Wall St. for $345,000, which it rents to the health department; in 2020, when the department officially moves, a lease will be entered.
The project, designed by Kovert Hawkins Architects, with WPC Co. as the contractor, is a total of just under $850,000. The health department has secured more than $378,000 in grants from the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Zone, the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis and the Indiana AIDS Foundation.
The project consists of a full interior renovation of the building, built in 1988, which has sat unused for the past 15 years. The plans include optimizing energy efficiency, including through LED lighting, which Lindley said will amount to savings for taxpayers.
At roughly 9,600 square feet, the building will nearly double the current space of both the administrative building at Duncan Avenue (approximately 1,800 square feet) and the health department clinic on Akers Avenue (4,500 square feet.) It will still be near the hospital — across Spring Street from Clark Memorial Health.
"We were very lucky that we were able to stay close to the hospital and afford it," Lindley said.
Not only that, but it will bring the spread-out departments under one roof for the first time, she said.
"It's going to be so great," Lindley said. "And it's going to be less confusing for the visitors...because a lot of times on GPS it will take you to one building and perhaps you needed the other."
The new facility, scheduled to be open in January, will house the clinic on the first floor, including five exam rooms and a spacious reception area. The upper floor will house the administrative offices, environmental department and vital records, plus additional features such as a training room, which can double as a generator-powered command center if needed.
Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman said the facility chosen checked all the boxes and made the most sense for Clark County.
"We liked the layout, the location was perfect and we believe the cost of this renovation is more reasonable than what we would have had to do on other buildings," Coffman said. "It just ended up a really good fit for the health department."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.